Menu

Patrick LEGOUPILS

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CARGOWAYS - DECLARANT EN DOUANE

    1984 - maintenant

Formations

  • ECLE P MENDES FRANCE (Villiers Le Bel)

    Villiers Le Bel 1980 - 1983

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :