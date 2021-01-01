Menu

Patrick Philippe DIEHL

BIARRITZ

For more information:
www.start-driver.eu - YouTube green-tee start-driver

Innovation, multi-directional industrial design - marketing (New business axes)
Manufacturing - sale of reception and sales spaces (Corner) in aeronautical and/or solar composite.

Mc Deal and its team of engineers and marketing are looking for investors in all regions in Joint-Venture in the new franchise catering sectors to create (Brands and Registered Models) of Outdoor Golf Equipment, Golf Events - Caravan Golf competitions, Hotel, Luxury Lodges manufacturing, solar car park hybrid vehicles (Significant Potential B to B and B to C )

Great Business Opportunities - please Contact our Team France , USA, Canada : green-tee@start-driver.com...

Immobilier
Design industriel
Signalétique
Packaging
Investissement
Golf
Luxe

  • Direction Générale, Designer Marketing, Maître d'Oeuvre - Designer industriel, Maître d'Oeuvre.

    1976 - maintenant Golf Resort Mc DeaL "When the soul is inspired, the creation becomes timeless." Mc DeaL

    Imagine a range of Haute Couture fashion shows set amidst an Architectural Masterpiece, all symbolising your appreciation for exceptional quality, designed by Mc DeaL.

    Start Driver is an innovative project envisaging a blend of environmentally-friendly technologies, communication, tourism, golf instruction, diverse services and luxury goods. Visualising the design process, the ever-evolving creativity before actual integration, is a mind-opening and creative experience, allowing the design to remain classic.

    START DRIVER is an exciting adventure as well as an exceptional business opportunity for investors. Regional Management opportunities for the Start Driver concept are available on a per-country basis.

    The START DRIVER Concept is designed with unsurpassed excellence. It clears the way for a total profit margin of over 60% with a return on investment in 30 months.

    Join us in this lucrative project with huge market potential: 80 million golfers, 1.4 billion games played per year and 45 000 golf courses worldwide.Margin annouced + 60%

