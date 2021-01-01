Patrick Philippe DIEHL

For more information:
www.start-driver.eu - YouTube green-tee start-driver
Innovation, multi-directional industrial design - marketing (New business axes)
Manufacturing - sale of reception and sales spaces (Corner) in aeronautical and/or solar composite.
Mc Deal and its team of engineers and marketing are looking for investors in all regions in Joint-Venture in the new franchise catering sectors to create (Brands and Registered Models) of Outdoor Golf Equipment, Golf Events - Caravan Golf competitions, Hotel, Luxury Lodges manufacturing, solar car park hybrid vehicles (Significant Potential B to B and B to C )
Great Business Opportunities - please Contact our Team France , USA, Canada : green-tee@start-driver.com...
Mes compétences :
Immobilier
Design industriel
Signalétique
Packaging
Investissement
Golf
Luxe
