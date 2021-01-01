Patrick TESSIER

Last Position :

System Engineer Airbus-DS FRANCE

Information System (C3I) Expert.

Technical Leader within Airbus Defence System Engineering France about :

Information System development

Technology Innovation



Professional Experience (Most relevant) :

Chief Technical Officer : EADS / UAE Joint venture

Chief Engineer / Manager : UAE Export projects, French army, NATO

Lead System Engineer (Architect/Integrator) : KSA export project, UAE export project



Innovation (Main subjects) :

3D Geography.

Field Communications.

Parallel computing.



Expertise (Most relevant) :

Geographic Information System Expert

Technical negotiation (Mainly in export programs)

PMR and Combat Network Radio Expert (communication security)

Real Time Computing Expert

Parallel Computing Software Expert