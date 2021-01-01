Patrick TESSIER

Last Position :
System Engineer Airbus-DS FRANCE
Information System (C3I) Expert.
Technical Leader within Airbus Defence System Engineering France about :
Information System development
Technology Innovation
Professional Experience (Most relevant) :
Chief Technical Officer : EADS / UAE Joint venture
Chief Engineer / Manager : UAE Export projects, French army, NATO
Lead System Engineer (Architect/Integrator) : KSA export project, UAE export project
Innovation (Main subjects) :
3D Geography.
Field Communications.
Parallel computing.
Expertise (Most relevant) :
Geographic Information System Expert
Technical negotiation (Mainly in export programs)
PMR and Combat Network Radio Expert (communication security)
Real Time Computing Expert
Parallel Computing Software Expert