Patrick TESSIER

  • Chief Engineer & Manager
  • Airbus Group
  Chief Engineer & Manager

Guyancourt

En résumé

Last Position :
System Engineer Airbus-DS FRANCE
Information System (C3I) Expert.
Technical Leader within Airbus Defence System Engineering France about :
Information System development
Technology Innovation

Professional Experience (Most relevant) :
Chief Technical Officer : EADS / UAE Joint venture
Chief Engineer / Manager : UAE Export projects, French army, NATO
Lead System Engineer (Architect/Integrator) : KSA export project, UAE export project

Innovation (Main subjects) :
3D Geography.
Field Communications.
Parallel computing.

Expertise (Most relevant) :
Geographic Information System Expert
Technical negotiation (Mainly in export programs)
PMR and Combat Network Radio Expert (communication security)
Real Time Computing Expert
Parallel Computing Software Expert

Entreprises

  • Airbus Group - Chief Engineer & Manager

    Technique | Guyancourt (78280) 1985 - 2020

Formations

  • ENSEA (Ecole Nationale Supérieure De L&#39;Electronique Et De Ses Applications) (Cergy)

    Cergy 1981 - 1984 Ingénieur Specialité Informatique Industrielle

    (E.N.S.E.A Cergy-Pontoise - promotion 1984)