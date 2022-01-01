Paul DOUAY

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
- Currently Senior Investment Manager in Unibail-Rodamco's corporate M&A team, as well as Group Head of Valuations
- Between 2011 and 2013 Investor Relations Officer, in charge of relations with investors and analysts and financial communication of Unibail-Rodamco, Europe's largest listed property company
- Previously Valuation's Analyst at Unibail-Rodamco in charge of asset valuations in all 12 countries where Unibail-Rodamco is present
- One year experience in Investment Banking (Corporate Finance, M&A)
- 5 year Master's degree in Finance from Sciences Po Paris (Paris, France)
- Strong international experience (worked in London, lived in Vienna, travel extensively)
- 3 languages spoken fluently: English, German and French
- Objective is to become a international leader and a manager
Mes compétences :
Banking
Banque
Conseil
Consulting
Corporate finance
Finance
Immobilier
Investment
Investment Banking
Real Estate