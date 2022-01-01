Paul DOUAY

- Currently Senior Investment Manager in Unibail-Rodamco's corporate M&A team, as well as Group Head of Valuations

- Between 2011 and 2013 Investor Relations Officer, in charge of relations with investors and analysts and financial communication of Unibail-Rodamco, Europe's largest listed property company

- Previously Valuation's Analyst at Unibail-Rodamco in charge of asset valuations in all 12 countries where Unibail-Rodamco is present

- One year experience in Investment Banking (Corporate Finance, M&A)

- 5 year Master's degree in Finance from Sciences Po Paris (Paris, France)

- Strong international experience (worked in London, lived in Vienna, travel extensively)

- 3 languages spoken fluently: English, German and French



- Objective is to become a international leader and a manager



Mes compétences :

Banking

Banque

Conseil

Consulting

Corporate finance

Finance

Immobilier

Investment

Investment Banking

Real Estate