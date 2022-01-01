Menu

Paul DOUAY

Paris

En résumé

- Currently Senior Investment Manager in Unibail-Rodamco's corporate M&A team, as well as Group Head of Valuations
- Between 2011 and 2013 Investor Relations Officer, in charge of relations with investors and analysts and financial communication of Unibail-Rodamco, Europe's largest listed property company
- Previously Valuation's Analyst at Unibail-Rodamco in charge of asset valuations in all 12 countries where Unibail-Rodamco is present
- One year experience in Investment Banking (Corporate Finance, M&A)
- 5 year Master's degree in Finance from Sciences Po Paris (Paris, France)
- Strong international experience (worked in London, lived in Vienna, travel extensively)
- 3 languages spoken fluently: English, German and French

- Objective is to become a international leader and a manager

  • Unibail-Rodamco - Senior Investment Manager / Directeur d'Investissements

    Paris 2013 - maintenant - Senior Investment Manager / Directeur d'Investissements in Unibail-Rodamco's corporate investment team
    - Sourcing, analysis and execution of corporate M&A transactions and complex asset deals
    - Sectors covered: retail, offices, convention venues
    - No particular geographical focus

  • Unibail-Rodamco - Group Head of Valuations

    Paris 2013 - maintenant In charge of Unibail-Rodamco's asset valuations in Europe (12 countries) conducted twice a year by Jones Lang LaSalle, DTZ and PWC. Decide valuation techniques, oversee the valuation process, provide trainings

  • Unibail-Rodamco - Investor Relations Officer

    Paris 2011 - 2013 In charge of investor relations and financial communication for Unibail-Rodamco
    - Largest listed real estate company in Europe and world's second largest (€17 Bn market cap)
    - In charge of investor relations: strategy, financial results, operating performance to be explained to Unibail-Rodamco's shareholders and potential investors as well as the 25 sell-side analysts covering the stock
    - In charge of the company's financial communication: results presentations, annual reports, press releases, conferences, investor days
    - Represented the company at investor events (conferences, Investor Days, asset visits, 1x1 investor meetings)
    - Member of the EPRA Investor Relations Committee
    - Awards: 2013 and 2012 Institutional Investors Best Investor Relations company, #2 2013 Institutional Investors Best Investor Relations Professional, 2012 EPRA Gold award for financial and sustainable reporting

  • Unibail-Rodamco - Valuations analyst

    Paris 2010 - 2011 - In charge of asset valuations assets of the group in all 12 countries where Unibail-Rodamco is present
    - Holds a training on asset valuations
    - Is in constant contacts with brokers and appraisers (Jones Lang LaSalle, DTZ, CBRE, PwC)
    - Covers the activity and financial results of Central Europe and Austria regions for the group
    - Travels frequently to visit regions and assets, challenge asset valuations and train Unibail-Rodamco staff

  • Goetzpartners Corporate Finance - Analyst in M&A

    2009 - 2009 M&A analyst in this German-French investment banking boutique based in Paris and Munich
    - Private placement for an online gaming operator. Pitches for clients in the food, pharma and optical industries. LBO model for a client in the book distribution industry
    - Demanding experience. Strong entrepreneurial environment

  • ING Corporate Finance - Analyst in M&A

    2008 - 2009 Corporate Finance Execution Team.
    - Participated in and executed deals (sell-side, buy-side, squeeze-out, private placement) for clients in the TMT, Consumer Goods and Transports sectors.
    - Squeeze-out of Distriborg SA. Advised two Real Estate distressed listed clients on buy-out/delisting prospects. Prepared pitches with acquisition opportunities for FIG clients and PE sponsors
    - Worked on valuation models and financial benchmarks: DCF, LBO models, Comparable Companies/Acquisitions
    - Summer Analyst Intern in the same team from July to September 2007

  • Junior Consulting Sciences Po - President

    2007 - 2008 - Junior Consulting Sciences Po (JCSP) is the Junior Consulting Firm of Sciences Po advising companies in areas such as corporate strategy and marketing. It is completely managed by and composed of 15 students. Clients include among others: Invesco, Roland Berger, Rexel, Aurinvest, Le 104, Eurosport, Mazars
    - Managed a team of 15 junior consultants. Coordinated consulting missions and prepared commercial offers in the framework of invitations to tender
    - Defined the budget and the financial objectives of JCSP. Responsible for the balance sheet and the income statement

  • Universität Wien University of Vienna

    Vienna 2005 - 2006 Law of International Relations

  • Institut D'Etudes Politiques

    Paris 2003 - 2008 Finance

    Major in Finance. Courses in M&A, corporate finance, accounting, asset management, corporate strategies and financial math
    Entered in Sept.2003 through competitive exam. Participated in the French-German Undergrad. Program of Sciences Po in 2003-2005

