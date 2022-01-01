Paul Edouard GOSSIÔME

Mes compétences :
Maroquinerie
Chine
Création
Innovation
Grande distribution
Entreprises
MAROQUINERIE LUC D'ARVILLERS
- Président du Directoire
2000 - maintenantMaroquinerie Luc d'Arvillers est une pme spécialisée dans la création et la fabrication de maroquinerie scolaire et de loisirs sous licences.
Licences DISNEY, TITEUF, POIVRE BLANC, UNKUT, HERO 108, ANGEL CAT SUGAR, TARA DUNCAN....
Papeteries HAMELIN
- DIRECTEUR MARKETING
1981 - 2000
Formations
New York University (New York)
New York1978 - 1980MBA International Business and Finance