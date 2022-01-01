Paul EHRLICH

I have more than 30 years of expertise in the real estate and construction sectors and have fulfilled various roles over the course of my career in Paris and across Europe: Investment strategy consultant, technical auditor, feasibility consultant, asset management assistance, and major construction director, to name only a few.

I have spent the last 15 years developing creative project management methods and applying them effectively in varying challenging client contexts.

My track record includes feasibility studies, budgets, design and build, restructuration of both classified historic and modern buildings, new developments, due diligence audits, team building with coordination of architects and technical consultants, and general contracting, all with comprehensive overall end-to-end responsibilities.

My skills include coaching and motivating teams to deliver business objectives according to client requirements in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Strong team player able to bring overall success to complex projects.