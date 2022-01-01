Menu

Paul EHRLICH

PARIS

I have more than 30 years of expertise in the real estate and construction sectors and have fulfilled various roles over the course of my career in Paris and across Europe: Investment strategy consultant, technical auditor, feasibility consultant, asset management assistance, and major construction director, to name only a few.
I have spent the last 15 years developing creative project management methods and applying them effectively in varying challenging client contexts.
My track record includes feasibility studies, budgets, design and build, restructuration of both classified historic and modern buildings, new developments, due diligence audits, team building with coordination of architects and technical consultants, and general contracting, all with comprehensive overall end-to-end responsibilities.
My skills include coaching and motivating teams to deliver business objectives according to client requirements in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Strong team player able to bring overall success to complex projects.

Entreprises

  • Faithful + Gould - Directeur des opérations France

    2014 - maintenant Direction des opérations d'AMO et MOD du groupe sur le territoire français et pays limitrophes.
    Pilotage de la Maîtrise d'Oeuvre (architectes, consultants techniques, bureaux d'études en ingéniérie, etc.)
    Suivi et coordination des interventions de nos project managers.
    Réalisation de constructions, restructurations, rénovations lourdes et aménagements d'immeubles.

  • ALBION - Senior Project Manager

    Paris 1999 - 2013 Missions de Maîtrise d'Ouvrage Déléguée bilingue sur des projets en France et à l'international. (Allemagne, Russie, République Tchèque, etc...)
    Direction de projets en constructions neuves, restructurations lourdes d'existants, désamiantage et aménagements, pour des bâtiments de taille jusqu'à 45 000 m²
    Réalisation d'audits techniques sur tous types de bâtiments, jusqu'à 200 000 m².
    Budgétisation, planification et Maîtrise des Projets
    Organisation de re-localisation d'entreprises, de la recherche de nouveaux bâtiments à la coordination des déménagements, en passant par la réalisation des travaux.

Formations

