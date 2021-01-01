Menu

Paul - Elvere DELSART

  • French presidential elections of 2022
  • Candidate

Bordeaux

En résumé

(ENG)
For several years (2011), I have been leading a transnational program of major societal change, the EL4DEV program, providing real operational and organizational solutions for France and the whole world. I have a structured and coherent political vision for France and have designed an application mechanism capable of profoundly modifying all the codes of French society and of modifying the very foundations of international cooperation. My objective is to provide a highly stimulating framework and adequate participatory tools to initiate unprecedented mass decentralized cooperation and quantifiable and modelable progress actions to thus positively transform the socio-organizational environment of France and the rest of the world. All countries are concerned by this approach and these actions.

EL4DEV program is an extensive Systemic and Innovative process of MULTIDISCIPLINARY ENGINEERING, CROSS-NATIONAL COOPERATION, SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP and CHANGE MANAGEMENT using Technology (Information Technologies, Development of new alternative energies and other solutions), Transformative entertainment (Interconnected anti-globalization leisure parks and agro-tourism and agro-climatic plant infrastructures and Media oriented towards the positive) as well as Research and Development as engines. This program is entirely for societal and educational purpose.
Fields of action:
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, TOURISM, ENVIRONMENT, CLIMATE, AGRICULTURE, ENERGY, ART, EVENT, EDUCATION, CULTURE, GOVERNANCE, WELLNESS, NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION, SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP
https://www.paul-elvere-delsart.net/
http://www.el4dev.com/
http://www.el4dev.com/papillon/
http://www.eng.el4dev.org/
http://www.el4dev.com/feed


(FR)
Depuis plusieurs années (2011), je mène un programme transnational de changement sociétal majeur, le programme EL4DEV, apportant de réelles solutions opérationnelles et organisationnelles pour la France et le monde entier. Je possède une vision politique structurée et cohérente pour la France et a conçu un mécanisme dapplication capable de modifier en profondeur lensemble des codes de la société française et de modifier les fondements même de la coopération internationale. Mon objectif est d'apporter un cadre hautement stimulant et des outils participatifs adéquats pour initier des coopérations décentralisées de masse inédites et des actions de progrès quantifiables et modélisables pour ainsi métamorphoser positivement lenvironnement socio-organisationnel de la France et du reste du monde. Tous les pays sont concernés par cette approche et ces actions.

Le programme EL4DEV est un vaste processus Systémique et Novateur dINGENIERIE PLURIDISCIPLINAIRE, de COOPERATION TRANSNATIONALE, dENTREPRENEURIAT SOCIAL et de GESTION DU CHANGEMENT usant de la Technologie (Technologies de linformation, Développement de nouvelles énergies alternatives et dautres solutions), du Divertissement transformateur (Parcs de loisirs altermondialistes et Complexes végétaux agro touristiques et agro climatiques interconnectés + Médias orientés vers le positif) ainsi que de la Recherche et Développement comme moteurs. Ce programme est entièrement à vocation Sociétale et Éducative.
Champs daction :
TECHNOLOGIES DE LINFORMATION, TOURISME, ENVIRONNEMENT, CLIMAT, AGRICULTURE, ENERGIE, ART, EVENEMENTIEL, EDUCATION, CULTURE, GOUVERNANCE, BIEN-ETRE, COOPERATION NATIONALE ET INTERNATIONALE, ENTREPRENEURIAT SOCIAL
https://www.paul-elvere-delsart.net/
http://www.el4dev.com/
http://www.el4dev.com/papillon/
http://www.fr.el4dev.org/
http://www.el4dev.com/feed

Entreprises

  • French presidential elections of 2022 - Candidate

    Autre | Bordeaux 2021 - maintenant Eng
    For several years (2011), I have been leading a transnational program of major societal change, the EL4DEV program, providing real operational and organizational solutions for France and the whole world. I have a structured and coherent political vision for France and have designed an application mechanism capable of profoundly modifying all the codes of French society and of modifying the very foundations of international cooperation. My objective is to provide a highly stimulating framework and adequate participatory tools to initiate unprecedented mass decentralized cooperation and quantifiable and modelable progress actions to thus positively transform the socio-organizational environment of France and the rest of the world. All countries are concerned by this approach and these actions.

    Fr
    Depuis plusieurs années (2011), je mène un programme transnational de changement sociétal majeur, le programme EL4DEV, apportant de réelles solutions opérationnelles et organisationnelles pour la France et le monde entier. Je possède une vision politique structurée et cohérente pour la France et a conçu un mécanisme d’application capable de modifier en profondeur l’ensemble des codes de la société française et de modifier les fondements même de la coopération internationale. Mon objectif est d'apporter un cadre hautement stimulant et des outils participatifs adéquats pour initier des coopérations décentralisées de masse inédites et des actions de progrès quantifiables et modélisables pour ainsi métamorphoser positivement l’environnement socio-organisationnel de la France et du reste du monde. Tous les pays sont concernés par cette approche et ces actions.

  • LE PAPILLON SOURCE EL4DEV - Founder, president and chief engineer of the think-tank LE PAPILLON SOURCE EL4DEV

    2018 - maintenant (ENG) The Not-for-profit organization "LE PAPILLON SOURCE EL4DEV" is the brain of the program.
    - I conceptualize & design societal & environmental projects (innovative and transformative) at a regional, national & cross-national level
    - I realize the technical specifications & develop the main solutions.
    - I look for contributing municipalities whose return on investments would be co-ownership of infrastructures, influence & commercial profits. These contributions would be part of their investment expenditure. Operational agreements would be established between the think-tank & municipalities. These then form Cross Municipalities Syndicates or Economic Interest Groupings (G.I.E.) in order to pool the investment.
    I design, organize & plan:
    - artistic cooperation events to convey the essence of the projects
    - intellectual cooperation events to develop technical solutions according to the technical specifications

    (Fr) L’association « LE PAPILLON SOURCE EL4DEV » est le cerveau du programme.
    - Je conceptualise / conçois des projets sociétaux et environnementaux innovants / transformateurs aux niveaux régional, national et transnational
    - Je réalise les spécifications techniques / développe les solutions principales
    - Je recherche des communes contributrices dont les retours sur investissements seraient la copropriété des infrastructures, le rayonnement et les bénéfices commerciaux. Ces contributions s’inscriraient dans leurs dépenses d’investissement. Des contrats opérationnels seraient établis entre le think-tank et les communes. Celles-ci formeraient alors des Syndicats Intercommunaux ou des Groupements d’Intérêt Économique (G.I.E.) afin de mutualiser l’investissement.
    Je conçois, organise et planifie :
    - des événements de coopération artistique pour véhiculer l’essence des projets
    - des évènements de coopération intellectuelle pour développer les solutions techniques suivant les spécifications techniques

  • LE PAPILLON SOURCE - Founder & Executive director at "Le Papillon Source"

    2013 - maintenant (ENG) “Le Papillon Source” is the ambitious cross-national project of a series of 100% innovative, experimental, educational and anti-globalization theme parks + a series of agro-climatic and agro tourism plant infrastructures all interconnected and spread across the five continents. In the Mediterranean, European and African areas, the project will create a real synergy by the development & interconnection of several local dynamics (cooperation connections) across several countries simultaneously.
    The business model of the theme parks is the resort’s one as it is a a destination for complete stays with all inclusive services such as recreation, hotels, restaurants, experimentations attractions and related services such as museums, research and development centres, exhibitions, conferences, congresses and alternatives schools / universities, etc.

    (Fr) “Le Papillon Source” est le projet transnational ambitieux d’une série de parcs-à-thème 100% innovants, expérimentaux, éducatifs et altermondialistes + d’une série de complexes végétaux agro climatiques et agrotouristiques tous interconnectés et répartis sur les cinq continents. Dans les espaces méditerranéen, européen et africain, le projet créera une véritable synergie par la mise en place et l’interconnexion de nombreuses dynamiques locales (connexions de coopération) sur plusieurs pays simultanément.
    Le modèle d'affaires des parcs-à-thème est celui du « resort », puisqu’il s’agit de destinations pour des séjours complets avec tout inclus avec loisirs, hôtellerie et restauration, activités et services connexes telles que musés, centres de recherche et de développement, expositions, conférences et congrès puis écoles/universités alternatives, etc.

  • EL4DEV - Founder & Executive Director at EL4DEV

    2011 - maintenant (Eng)
     Development of innovative concepts, alternative processes and development projects
     Design and promotion of information systems (interconnected web platforms)
     Design and promotion of innovative leisure parks and eco-landscape, eco-tourism, agro tourism, agro-climatic, educational and interconnected infrastructures
     Design of cross-national events for decentralized cooperation in EUROPE, AFRICA and MIDLE-EAST (researchers, engineers, inventors, artists and students)
     Search for international public and private partners and investors

    (Fr)
     Elaboration de concepts novateurs, processus alternatifs et projets de développement
     Conception et promotion de systèmes d’information (plateformes web interconnectées)
     Conception et promotion de parcs de loisirs innovants et complexes éco paysagers, éco touristiques, agrotouristiques, agro climatiques, éducatifs et interconnectés
     Conception d’événements transnationaux de coopération décentralisée en EUROPE, AFRIQUE et au MOYEN-ORIENT (chercheurs, ingénieurs, inventeurs, artistes et étudiants)
     Recherche de partenaires et investisseurs publics et privés internationaux

  • Elvere DELSART - Freelance Consultant - Project management, Team building, Business engineering

    2009 - maintenant (Eng) Project manager, Team building and project facilitator, Business engineer
    (Fr) Chef de projet, Facilitateur team building et projet, Ingénieur commercial

  • Plusieurs entreprises - Aerospace engineer

    2002 - 2009 (Eng) Aerospace engineer consultant for various clients especially Airbus SAS and Airbus Operations Toulouse
    (Fr) Ingénieur consultant en aéronautique pour différents clients notamment Airbus SAS et Airbus Operations, Toulouse

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel