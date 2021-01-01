(ENG)

For several years (2011), I have been leading a transnational program of major societal change, the EL4DEV program, providing real operational and organizational solutions for France and the whole world. I have a structured and coherent political vision for France and have designed an application mechanism capable of profoundly modifying all the codes of French society and of modifying the very foundations of international cooperation. My objective is to provide a highly stimulating framework and adequate participatory tools to initiate unprecedented mass decentralized cooperation and quantifiable and modelable progress actions to thus positively transform the socio-organizational environment of France and the rest of the world. All countries are concerned by this approach and these actions.



EL4DEV program is an extensive Systemic and Innovative process of MULTIDISCIPLINARY ENGINEERING, CROSS-NATIONAL COOPERATION, SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP and CHANGE MANAGEMENT using Technology (Information Technologies, Development of new alternative energies and other solutions), Transformative entertainment (Interconnected anti-globalization leisure parks and agro-tourism and agro-climatic plant infrastructures and Media oriented towards the positive) as well as Research and Development as engines. This program is entirely for societal and educational purpose.

Fields of action:

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, TOURISM, ENVIRONMENT, CLIMATE, AGRICULTURE, ENERGY, ART, EVENT, EDUCATION, CULTURE, GOVERNANCE, WELLNESS, NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION, SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP

https://www.paul-elvere-delsart.net/

http://www.el4dev.com/

http://www.el4dev.com/papillon/

http://www.eng.el4dev.org/

http://www.el4dev.com/feed





(FR)

Depuis plusieurs années (2011), je mène un programme transnational de changement sociétal majeur, le programme EL4DEV, apportant de réelles solutions opérationnelles et organisationnelles pour la France et le monde entier. Je possède une vision politique structurée et cohérente pour la France et a conçu un mécanisme dapplication capable de modifier en profondeur lensemble des codes de la société française et de modifier les fondements même de la coopération internationale. Mon objectif est d'apporter un cadre hautement stimulant et des outils participatifs adéquats pour initier des coopérations décentralisées de masse inédites et des actions de progrès quantifiables et modélisables pour ainsi métamorphoser positivement lenvironnement socio-organisationnel de la France et du reste du monde. Tous les pays sont concernés par cette approche et ces actions.



Le programme EL4DEV est un vaste processus Systémique et Novateur dINGENIERIE PLURIDISCIPLINAIRE, de COOPERATION TRANSNATIONALE, dENTREPRENEURIAT SOCIAL et de GESTION DU CHANGEMENT usant de la Technologie (Technologies de linformation, Développement de nouvelles énergies alternatives et dautres solutions), du Divertissement transformateur (Parcs de loisirs altermondialistes et Complexes végétaux agro touristiques et agro climatiques interconnectés + Médias orientés vers le positif) ainsi que de la Recherche et Développement comme moteurs. Ce programme est entièrement à vocation Sociétale et Éducative.

Champs daction :

TECHNOLOGIES DE LINFORMATION, TOURISME, ENVIRONNEMENT, CLIMAT, AGRICULTURE, ENERGIE, ART, EVENEMENTIEL, EDUCATION, CULTURE, GOUVERNANCE, BIEN-ETRE, COOPERATION NATIONALE ET INTERNATIONALE, ENTREPRENEURIAT SOCIAL

https://www.paul-elvere-delsart.net/

http://www.el4dev.com/

http://www.el4dev.com/papillon/

http://www.fr.el4dev.org/

http://www.el4dev.com/feed