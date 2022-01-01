Menu

Paul FEDERICI

CARRIÈRES SUR SEINE

En résumé

My path follows the product life cycle from its conception to its sale with the advertising it gets.

The retail experience I had at Cartier taught me how retail actually worked, but also how a creation ended in the hands of the consumer.
In marketing development at L’ORÉAL, I had the opportunity to observe how a product takes shape in the hands of marketers: packaging, wording, legal mentions, instructions, market studies for new insights and concepts.

My interest for the product in its global nature urges me to follow the governing principle of its cycle against a backdrop of creativity.

I wish to do my next internship in an advertising agency to observe a creative universe.
Digital and strategic planning are the next jobs I wish to observe during my next professional experiences.

Six months at L’ORÉAL revealed creative potential in my work and way of thinking, would it be in brainstorming or in figuring out concepts out of new insights. This potential I am eager to make the best out of it and sketch my future job with it.

paul.federicisg@gmail.com
+33 (0) 6 59 73 88 11

Please find a résumé bellow.

Mes compétences :
front office
brand analysis
back Office
Rich experience
Reims Management
Merchandising
Marketing
Logistics
Conservatories
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • L'ORÉAL ACD - Project Manager Assistant

    2014 - 2014 Work on three different axes
    Writing market studies and elaboration of new concepts
    Work on cosmetics-related projects with the international teams
    Taking part in visual and legal repackaging on a 16 reference range
    Combination of SELL-OUT data on a daily basis
    Writing of COMEX notes and PROSPECTIVE BOOKS a six month span

  • L'ORÉAL BrandStorm - Team member

    2014 - 2014 Six person team - Finished 2nd out of 12 teams
    Market and brand analysis, innovation and communication plan settlement

  • CARTIER Champs Élysées - Sales Assistant

    2013 - 2013 Overview of back and front office logistics
    Customer welcome: 250 customers a day, 85% of foreign clientele
    Observe sales techniques and assist
    Contact with product marketing and merchandising services

  • VERT OXYGÈNE - Landscaper

    2013 - 2013 Intervention in teams for residences and individuals
    Rich experience in management and human contact

Formations

