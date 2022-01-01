Retail
Paul FROMANTIN
Paul FROMANTIN
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Baccalaureat Logistique
Tsmel (bac+2)
Bac +3 Transport Et Logistique
Entreprises
Kuehne et nagel aerospace
- Service projets
2013 - maintenant
Kuehne et nagel
- Agent exploitation
2012 - 2013
Flauraud
- Magasinier
2010 - 2012
Lacroix signalisation
- Magasinier
Saint-Herblain
2007 - 2009
Formations
IPST CNAM (Toulouse)
Toulouse
2014 - maintenant
Manager supply chain logistique
AFT - IFTIM
Toulouse
2010 - 2012
TSMEL
AFT IFTIM TOULOUSE
Toulouse
2007 - 2009
Bac professionnel
Réseau
Coline LEFORT
Guillaume BARBARAS
Julien LAIMAY
Loïc PHALIP
Quentin DELMAS
Xavier AUTELLI
Yannick LE GOFFE