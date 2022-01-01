I am a young graduate from the Supélec School of Engineering and the ESCP Europe Business School. I choose to specialize in the energy sector at Supélec and consequently to focus on the energy businesses during my internships and my studies at ESCP. For instance I wrote my master thesis about the electricity market coupling in Europe, getting a very interesting insight into the underlying economics of the european electricity market.



At the same time, I enjoyed any opportunity speaking German and getting a better knowledge of the German speaking area through courses, my internship in Austria and my exchange program in St. Gallen.



I am currently working within the internal audit & cost control department of Perenco, an independent oil company.



Mes compétences :

Energie