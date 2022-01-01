Menu

Paul GAZAWA

NGAOUNDÉRÉ

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • École Nationale Supérieur Des Sciences Agro-Industrielles(ENSAI) De L'Université De Ngaoundéré. (Ngaoundéré)

    Ngaoundéré 2009 - 2011

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel