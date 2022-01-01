Menu

Paul GEITNER

NEW YORK

En résumé

Français-Américain

Entreprises

  • The Wall Street Journal - Editor

    2013 - maintenant Handling breaking news quickly and working with reporters to develop features, including text and visuals, for all platforms. Concentration on Europe but covering the globe.

  • International Herald Tribune - Bureau Chief, Brussels

    2012 - 2012 Focusing on the euro crisis and the European economy, social trends, civil society, trans-Atlantic relations and NATO. Managed two-person bureau. http://topics.nytimes.com/top/reference/timestopics/people/g/paul_geitner/index.html?8qa

  • International Herald Tribune - Business Editor

    2008 - 2012 Responsible for producing a smart, compelling and competitive daily section in print and online. Assigning reporters and guiding coverage for spot news and features; Editing for clear, concise and lively stories; Managing about a dozen copy, photo and design staff; Coordinating with other editors in Paris, Hong Kong and in New York, as well as outside partners, on administrative and editorial issues. Representing the I.H.T. at Davos and corporate events.

  • International Herald Tribune - Deputy Business Editor

    2005 - 2008 Supported the business editor in above duties. Led team that launched daily Marketplace by Bloomberg section in Fall 2005. Two months as Asia business editor in Hong Kong.

  • Associated Press - European correspondent, Brussels

    2000 - 2004 Focused on the euro introduction, economics, trade and development, the environment and antitrust/competition issues, as well as NATO and trans-Atlantic relations. Coverage included the European Union, United Nations, World Trade Organization, International Monetary Fund and World Bank, G-8 and the World Economic Forum. Frequent assignments to the Mideast and Persian Gulf as well as Pakistan and South Africa.

  • Associated Press - Correspondent, Berlin

    1996 - 2000 Covered reunited Germany from politics to business to culture, with extensive assignments in central and eastern Europe, including Bosnia, Kosovo and Turkey. Filled in as supervisor in Berlin and in satellite bureaus.

  • Associated Press - Editor

    1992 - 1995 Managed news flow from AP bureaus nationwide (1992-93) and abroad (1993-95) . Directed staff and operations as shift supervisor as well as writing own features. Short- term assignments to U.N. bureau.

  • Associated Press - Reporter/Editor, New York City

    1986 - 1992 General assignment and feature reporting covering New York City, from crime to the AIDS crisis to entertainment. Directed news coverage and staff as city desk and broadcast supervisor. Assigned to U.S. federal courts 1991-92. Previously AP newsman in Minneapolis and Montgomery, Alabama, 1986-87.

Formations

  • Northwestern University Masters in Journalism (Evanston, Illinois)

    Evanston, Illinois 1985 - 1986 M.S.J. with distinction

    Concentrations in Economics, Politics & Government, Science & Technology

  • Goethe Institut (Lüneberg)

    Lüneberg 1981 - 1981 Awarded eight-week scholarship for German language study in Lüneburg, West Germany.

  • Central Michigan University CMU (Mt. Pleasant, Michigan)

    Mt. Pleasant, Michigan 1980 - 1983 B.A.A. cum laude, Honors Program

    Majors: Political Science and Broadcast & Cinematic Arts; Minor: German.

Réseau