-
The Wall Street Journal
- Editor
2013 - maintenant
Handling breaking news quickly and working with reporters to develop features, including text and visuals, for all platforms. Concentration on Europe but covering the globe.
-
International Herald Tribune
- Bureau Chief, Brussels
2012 - 2012
Focusing on the euro crisis and the European economy, social trends, civil society, trans-Atlantic relations and NATO. Managed two-person bureau. http://topics.nytimes.com/top/reference/timestopics/people/g/paul_geitner/index.html?8qa
-
International Herald Tribune
- Business Editor
2008 - 2012
Responsible for producing a smart, compelling and competitive daily section in print and online. Assigning reporters and guiding coverage for spot news and features; Editing for clear, concise and lively stories; Managing about a dozen copy, photo and design staff; Coordinating with other editors in Paris, Hong Kong and in New York, as well as outside partners, on administrative and editorial issues. Representing the I.H.T. at Davos and corporate events.
-
International Herald Tribune
- Deputy Business Editor
2005 - 2008
Supported the business editor in above duties. Led team that launched daily Marketplace by Bloomberg section in Fall 2005. Two months as Asia business editor in Hong Kong.
-
Associated Press
- European correspondent, Brussels
2000 - 2004
Focused on the euro introduction, economics, trade and development, the environment and antitrust/competition issues, as well as NATO and trans-Atlantic relations. Coverage included the European Union, United Nations, World Trade Organization, International Monetary Fund and World Bank, G-8 and the World Economic Forum. Frequent assignments to the Mideast and Persian Gulf as well as Pakistan and South Africa.
-
Associated Press
- Correspondent, Berlin
1996 - 2000
Covered reunited Germany from politics to business to culture, with extensive assignments in central and eastern Europe, including Bosnia, Kosovo and Turkey. Filled in as supervisor in Berlin and in satellite bureaus.
-
Associated Press
- Editor
1992 - 1995
Managed news flow from AP bureaus nationwide (1992-93) and abroad (1993-95) . Directed staff and operations as shift supervisor as well as writing own features. Short- term assignments to U.N. bureau.
-
Associated Press
- Reporter/Editor, New York City
1986 - 1992
General assignment and feature reporting covering New York City, from crime to the AIDS crisis to entertainment. Directed news coverage and staff as city desk and broadcast supervisor. Assigned to U.S. federal courts 1991-92. Previously AP newsman in Minneapolis and Montgomery, Alabama, 1986-87.