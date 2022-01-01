Menu

Paul GIGON

BASTIA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Lligue d'Escrime de CORSE - Président

    2007 - maintenant

Formations

  • Marine Nationale 22 Ans (Ajaccio , Alger , Toulon ,Bastia)

    Ajaccio , Alger , Toulon ,Bastia 1956 - 1972

Réseau