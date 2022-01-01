Retail
Paul GRATPANCHE
Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
Entreprises
Team 3 Services
- Magasinier Vendeur
Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
2012 - maintenant
Vente de pièces détachées pour matériel agricole et espaces verts. Vente de matériels de motoculture
DAVID SA
- Technicien SAV
2011 - 2012
Dépannage et entretien matériel agricole
EARL Ste du Pre rozoy
- Ouvrier agricole
2011 - 2011
Travaux agricoles
Formations
Lycée Pierre Mechain
Laon
2008 - 2011
Lycée Pierre Mechain
Laon
2007 - 2008
BAC
Réseau
Catherine FRAMBOURT