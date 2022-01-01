Menu

Paul Hamade FAYE

DAKAR

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Comptabilité
Fiscalité
audit

Entreprises

  • Koumakh consulting - Comptable principal

    2014 - maintenant

  • Complexe Saint Michel - Professeur de c

    2011 - maintenant

  • Complexe Saint Michel - Professeur

    2011 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ucao Saint Michel (Dakar)

    Dakar 2014 - maintenant

  • Ecole Superieure Polytechnique De Dakar (Dakar)

    Dakar 2010 - 2010

  • Ecole Supérieur Polytechnique De Dakar (Dakar)

    Dakar 2007 - 2007

  • UCAD/FASEG (Dakar)

    Dakar 2004 - 2009

Réseau