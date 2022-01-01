Retail
Connexion
Paul Hamade FAYE
Paul Hamade FAYE
DAKAR
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Comptabilité
Fiscalité
audit
Entreprises
Koumakh consulting
- Comptable principal
2014 - maintenant
Complexe Saint Michel
- Professeur de c
2011 - maintenant
Complexe Saint Michel
- Professeur
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Ucao Saint Michel (Dakar)
Dakar
2014 - maintenant
Ecole Superieure Polytechnique De Dakar (Dakar)
Dakar
2010 - 2010
Ecole Supérieur Polytechnique De Dakar (Dakar)
Dakar
2007 - 2007
UCAD/FASEG (Dakar)
Dakar
2004 - 2009
Réseau
Assane BA
Fatoumata DIASSY
Monique FAYE
Ousmane Etienne DIAW
Pascal Waly FAYE
Seck ABDUL RAHMAN