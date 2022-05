Paul-Henri PRUVOST

Senior credit analyst with 9-year experience in credit rating and rating advisory. Coverage of conventional and Islamic commercial banks and nonbank FIs in the GCC, Levant, and North Africa region. Voter in credit committees on MENA and Russia/CIS credits. Experienced public speaker at conferences, with regular interaction with media, senior management and central banks' officials.



Mes compétences :

Analyse de risque

Analyse crédit

Moyen Orient

Finance islamique

Analyse financière

Gestion de projet

Autonomie