Paul THOMAS (PAUL)

I think of myself as a hard-working person but at the same time I like to enjoy the life for example going to the cinema, walking around with friends, doing sports

Therefore, I think that I am also active and sociable.

I consider myself ambitious with the work; I always have a new goal to achieve. To some extent, you never stop learning so everyone should be ambitious about work.

I have some faults, but one of the worst faults is to be really pessimistic. I have always been like that. I am that kind of person that says: if anything can go wrong it will go wrong. I should change that way of thinking.

Depending on with kind of people I meet, I can be very talkative or really reserved, It depends how comfortable I feel where I am.

To sum up, I consider myself as a hard-working, active, sociable, ambitious, and really pessimistic person