Paulette BEAT

Sociologist, holder of a Doctorate degree (equivalent of PhD), specialised in gender equality matters with extensive experience in program and grants management, governance and child wellbeing issues.

More than 23 years of experience working in Central Africa and West Africa with Universities, UN agencies ,International NGOs, Civil Society Organizations, parliamentarians’ in Cameroon, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Ghana.

Good experience in post conflict countries: Côte d’Ivoire, Chad. Highly motivated to undertake new responsibilities, I’ve occupied newly created positions since I left University, as a senior lecturer and administrator in 2003 and as International Gender expert with UNIFEM, West Africa Advocacy advisor for World Vision International and Chief of Party.



Excellent skills at managing programs and staff from various background and cultures.

Excellent at relating with media and civil society organisations, making useful presentations as required and also very good at training women's associations, journalists, parliamentarians, .

I have good ability to work with community groups and represent my organization at local and international levels

Other competencies: bilingual in French and English, computer literate -Word, Excel, power Point, WebEx, Skype.