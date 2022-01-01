Pauline BARYLA

2015 - maintenantResponsable secteur IDF réseau GMS HM et SM, soft discount, magasins spécialisés.
Développement CA.
Vente produits, suivit clientèle, prospection.
Participation salons Galec , Scapnor.
Eurl
- Agent commercial
PERONNE2014 - maintenantAgent commercial pour la Grande Distibution produits univers bazar
Actiale
- Responsable de secteur : John Frieda et Kimberly Clark
2013 - maintenantResponsable secteur GMS secteur 92/95/75
Typologie client : GMS Leclerc, Auchan, Carrefour, Monoprix, Intermarché...
Evolution et maintien DN en HM et en SM.
Suivit client, suivit référencement centrale, vente OP, merchandising.
Prospection client direct pour la marque Kao Brands.
Participation salon Galec, Scaparf.
Dart France
- Commerciale
2010 - 2013Commerciale secteur IDF réseau GMS et Soft Discount
Vente / Suivis clientèle / Prise de commandes
Prospection
Merchandising ( implantation magasin, montage stands salons...)
Participation salons Galec , Scadif, Scapnor.
Développement CA.