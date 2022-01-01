Menu

Pauline BARYLA

OSNY

Mes compétences :
Très bonne commerciale

Entreprises

  • Font Ly - Responsable secteur Ile de France

    2015 - maintenant Responsable secteur IDF réseau GMS HM et SM, soft discount, magasins spécialisés.
    Développement CA.
    Vente produits, suivit clientèle, prospection.
    Participation salons Galec , Scapnor.

  • Eurl - Agent commercial

    PERONNE 2014 - maintenant Agent commercial pour la Grande Distibution produits univers bazar

  • Actiale - Responsable de secteur : John Frieda et Kimberly Clark

    2013 - maintenant Responsable secteur GMS secteur 92/95/75
    Typologie client : GMS Leclerc, Auchan, Carrefour, Monoprix, Intermarché...
    Evolution et maintien DN en HM et en SM.
    Suivit client, suivit référencement centrale, vente OP, merchandising.
    Prospection client direct pour la marque Kao Brands.
    Participation salon Galec, Scaparf.

  • Dart France - Commerciale

    2010 - 2013 Commerciale secteur IDF réseau GMS et Soft Discount
    Vente / Suivis clientèle / Prise de commandes
    Prospection
    Merchandising ( implantation magasin, montage stands salons...)
    Participation salons Galec , Scadif, Scapnor.
    Développement CA.

  • Gouts & Traditions - Stagiaire commerciale

    2008 - 2010

Formations

  • IFA Adolphe Chauvin (Osny)

    Osny 2008 - 2010 BTS Négociation Relation Client

  • IFA Adolphe Chauvin (Osny)

    Osny 2006 - 2008 Bac Pro Commerce

Réseau