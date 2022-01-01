Menu

Pauline BIDZONI MBALLA

Puteaux

En résumé

Highly developed skills in problem identification and implementation of effective solutions. Comfortable with analyzing and understanding data, working under time pressure and presenting myself in a professional manner. Excellent inter-personal communication and social skills built through extensive training with the Samaritans. A friendly, mature and flexible individual with a proven entrepreneurial approach towards objectives and tasks.
My objective is to obtain a job within my chosen field that will challenge me and allow me to use my education, skills and past experiences in a way that is mutually beneficial to both myself and my employer and allow for future growth and advancement.

Mes compétences :
SECURITE RESEAU
, RESEAU SANS FILS : déploiement d réseau sans fil
MAINTENANCE INFORMATIQUE : théorie et pratique
Mentorat
Analyser écouter réfléchir agir
Ecoute
Support informatique
Centre d'appels
Service client

Entreprises

  • Tata Consultancy Services - IT support Analyst

    Puteaux 2017 - maintenant My role is provides customer support, service, troubleshooting assistance and technical Support through analysis and problem resolving to enable installation, maintenance, education,
    Implementation and documentation of a variety of software and hardware, mobile devices and other tech tools and products technologies using remote communication or through phone to the client or the end use

    My main tasks are:

    Receiving, logging and managing tickets received via Phone/Email/Chat/web-forms
    Remote Troubleshooting and resolution of IT problems related to end user devices (computers and Mobile), Network, applications and computer peripherals
    Prioritize requests and incidents based on impact and urgency by selecting severity level
    Escalate and coordinate unresolved tickets with the relevant technical teams located globally
    Take ownership of user problems and follow up the status of problems on behalf of the user and communicate progress in a timely manner
    To maintain a high degree of customer service for all support queries and adhere to all service management principles
    Creating and updating support documentation and Knowledge base articles to assist other support staff and end users

  • Tata Consultancy Services - System engineer

  • UAE/DUBAI - Reception

    2014 - 2016 Greeting visitors and directing them to the appropriate person
    Answering face-to-face inquiries and providing information when required sending emails and making telephone calls
    Organizing meeting times Make sure security and alert systems are make active at night Assist in the purchasing of groceries and other household items Keeping the reception area tidy.

  • ESPACE CDMA - System engineer

    2012 - 2014 Manage and monitor all installed systems and infrastructure
    Install, configure, test and maintain operating systems, application software and system management tools
    Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability
    Maintenance hardware and software computer
    Service after sales
    Customer technical sales
    Scheduling in-home services via online interface.
    Answer telephone inquiries from customers and stores regarding the status of units and other service issues
    Assist customers as they enter office and via phone.
    Perform filing, data management, drafting and editing short office memos.
    Assist with all other office administrative duties

  • CENADI CAMEROUN - STAGIARE

    2011 - 2011 MAINTENANCE MATERIELLE ET LOGICIELLE DU MATERIEL INFORMATIQUE DU CENADI

  • Camtel CAMEROUN - STAGIAIRE

    Yaoundé 2010 - 2010 DEPLOIEMENT DE RESEAU SANS FIL,

Formations

  • National Institute Of Business Management (Chennai)

    Chennai 2015 - 2016 MBA

    Executive MBA in information technology

  • INSTITUT SIANTOU SUPERIEUR (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2012 - 2012 bachelor

    administration et securite reseau - securite reseau, administration,maintenance materielle et logiecielle en informatique

  • INSTITUT SIANTOU SUPERIEUR (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2009 - 2011 Associate degree(DSEP)

    telecommunication and network

Réseau