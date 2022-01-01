Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pauline BISCANS
Ajouter
Pauline BISCANS
merignac
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Bordeaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Grand Angle Productions
- Assistante production
merignac
2014 - maintenant
Grand Angle Productions
- Stagiaire production
merignac
2013 - 2014
Coquelicot Toulouse Gym
- Stagiaire communication
2008 - 2008
Formations
Université Bordeaux 3 Montaigne
Bordeaux
2009 - 2011
Master
Institut Catholique De Toulouse ( ICT )
Toulouse
2005 - 2008
Licence
Réseau
Anne ZIEGLE
Céline RICHARD
Daniel JOUSSAUME
Edith CHARLIAT
Florence HUGUENIN
Françoise CARTAU
Jean-Baptiste HUBERT
Martine DARNIS
Patrick URTIZVÈRÈA
Zohra GUERRAOUI