Pauline COUPEZ
Pauline COUPEZ
LYON
Entreprises
Very Up
- Consultant Business Developer
2016 - maintenant
CoSpirit MediaTrack
- Chargée de clientèle
Paris
2015 - 2016
GL-Events Exhibitions
- Assistante Communication RP Salons
2015 - 2015
Ice Park
- Ice skating school manager
2014 - 2014
UNESCO
- Culture Department Inter
paris
2014 - 2014
Riders Match
- Assistante Chef de Projet Web
2013 - 2013
Expand real estate
- Assistante marketing
2011 - 2011
Formations
Groupe INSEEC
Bordeaux
2014 - 2015
Master 2
John Carroll University (Cleveland)
Cleveland
2011 - 2012
Rouen Business School
Rouen
2009 - 2014
Bachelor
Commerce International, Marketing, Communication, Import Export,...
Réseau
Anne-Lise BÉNARD
Anne-Lise GEULIN
Damien VINCART
Gaëlle JONES
Jean Francois KANTKE
Julien BROCA
Marc LEWITANSKI
Martin DRU
Nicolas CAZIER
Stephane TELLIEZ