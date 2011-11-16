Retail
Pauline GOUMAIN
Pauline GOUMAIN
Pons
Prestation de serment le 16 novembre 2011
Entreprises
Amira MELLITI Avocat
- Juriste
Pons (17800)
2022 - maintenant
Pauline GOUMAIN Avocat
- Avocat
GEMOZAC
2020 - 2022
Optima avocats
- Avocat Collaborateur
2012 - 2020
Scp Moulineau Rosier
- Avocat collaborateur
2011 - 2012
Formations
Ecole Du Centre-Ouest Des Avocats De Poitiers
Poitiers (86000)
2009 - 2011
Université De Droit De La Rochelle
La Rochelle
2007 - 2008
Master 2 droit de la responsabilité
Université De Bretagne Occidentale (UBO)
Brest
2005 - 2006
Licence droit privé
Réseau
Benjamin GAUTIER
Emmanuel ARAGUAS
Florent GOUMAIN
Jean CAUCANAS
Parot MARTINE
Rachel PALMER
Rebecca SHORTHOUSE
