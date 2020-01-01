Menu

Pauline NOAILLES

Neuilly-sur-Seine

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Recrutement informatique
Recrutement IT
Recrutement

Entreprises

  • Infotel - Chargée de recrutement

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2019 - maintenant

  • 1ère Position - Chargée de recrutement

    Lyon 2018 - 2019

  • Engie Cofely - Chargé de sourcing

    Paris La Défense 2017 - 2018

  • Volvo - Assistante de Manager

    Saint Priest 2015 - 2017

Formations

  • Pigier (Lyon)

    Lyon 2017 - 2018

