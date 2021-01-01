Menu

Petronella HEGEDŰS

Düsseldorf

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Travail en équipe
Sourcing
Médias sociaux
Recrutement
Service client
Microsoft Outlook
Active Directory

Entreprises

  • Henkel - Recruitment Partner

    Düsseldorf 2018 - maintenant

  • Henkel - HR Recruiter

    Düsseldorf 2018 - 2018

  • NBCUniversal Media, LLC - Talent Acquisition Manager/Sourcer

    2017 - 2018

  • Randstad Sourceright - Recruiter

    LYON 3EME 2017 - 2018

  • Randstad Sourceright - Medior Sourcing Recruiter

    LYON 3EME 2017 - 2017

  • Unisys - Hungary Sourcer

    Blue Bell, PA 2016 - 2017

  • Randstad Sourceright - Junior Sourcing Recruiter

    LYON 3EME 2015 - 2017 Randstad Sourceright, part of Randstad Holding, is an industry leading global provider of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Managed Services (MSP) programmes. Part of one of the largest HR services providers in the world and a Fortune 500 company, Randstad Sourceright is proven to bring a wealth of financial, performance and strategic benefits to our small, medium and global clients.

    Responsibilities:
    - Searching, finding and contacting professionals using social media (LinkedIn - Viadeo - Xing - Facebook - Twitter) and CV’s through the use of Boolean Searching.
    - Providing high level recruitment services to our partners all over the EMEA region.
    - Engage with candidates, screen them through telephone interviews and submit them for our clients.

  • Tata Consultancy Services - French Speaker Service Desk Analyst

    Puteaux 2014 - 2015 - Providing first line technical support to clients.
    - Handling inbound and outbound phone calls and e-mails in French regarding specific applications and software.
    - Diagnosis and resolution of client problems.
    - Escalating difficult issues to the responsible second or third level team.
    - Logging properly each case in Remedy ticketing system.
    - Solving problems effectively and following-up unsolved cases.

Formations

  • Université Eötvös Loránd (Budapest)

    Budapest 2015 - 2018

  • Université Eötvös Loránd (Budapest)

    Budapest 2011 - 2015 Bachelor's Degree, French Studies

  • Lycée Sándor Petőfi (Aszod)

    Aszod 2006 - 2011 Baccalauréat bilingue