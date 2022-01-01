Phil AMMELOOT

ATEIM Technologies
- Project Manager & Business Manager
2007 - maintenant
TRIMET Saint Jean de Maurienne: Silo 14Ktons Project. Missions: Assistance for the Owner for Increased storage capacity : DET (Direction of works contracts executive), ADR (Assistance During Receptions) with Tests and Commissioning of: 1 Silo 14 000tons of Alumina (22m height, Ø30m), Pressure Vessel, Bucket Elevator 350t/h, Machinery, PotLine F & G feeding, Truck loading feeding.
ARCELOR MITTAL: Coal and Coke Logistics 2015 Florange/Dunkerque
Project. Missions: Basic and Detail Design (APD/PRO), DCE (File Business
Counseling), Call For Tender, ACT (Assistance to the project owner for the
award of Construction Contracts) and Tender Board Report, VISA, DET
(Direction of works contracts executive) ADR (Assistance During Receptions)
with Tests and Commissioning of: 10 Reversible Batching Conveyors + Grinding
Machine Workshop + Screening Workshop + 2 x 2 100 tons Silos + Rail
unloading station.
AIRBUS - A350CWB (Nantes): Project of CA350CWB Building expansion.
Missions: Preliminary Design (APS), Basic and Detail Design (APD/PRO),
Calculations, DCE (File Business Counseling), Call For Tender, ACT
(Assistance to the project owner for the award of Construction Contracts) and
Tender Board Report, VISA, DET (Direction of works contracts executive) ADR
(Assistance During Receptions) with Tests and Commissioning.
ST OUEN II - CPCU (Cofely): Project of Co-combustion Boilers of St OUEN II.
Missions: Preliminary Design (APS), Basic and Detail Design (APD/PRO),
Calculations, DCE (File Business Counseling), Call For Tender, ACT
(Assistance to the project owner for the award of Construction Contracts) and
Tender Board Report,
STADIUM Pierre MAUROY of LILLE - HALF FIELD MOTION: Project of the Half
Field Removable (Half Football Field Removable) named Multipurpose hall
7 000 seats. Missions: Preliminary Design (APS), Basic and Detail Design
(APD/PRO), Calculations, DCE (File Business Counseling), Call For Tender,
ACT (Assistance to the project owner for the award of Construction Contracts)
and Tender Board Report, VISA, ADR (Assistance During Receptions) with
Tests and Commissioning, Following Building Site.
RENAULT - Relocation from CRPM, CRPV+LARDY to TCR : Relocation of
Workshop of Mechanical Design and Prototype Vehicles in TCR RENAULT.
Missions: Building Permit for ``Tertiaire'' Building, Preliminary Design (APS),
Basic and Detail Design (APD/PRO), Calculations, DCE (File Business
Counseling), Call For Tender, ACT (Assistance to the project owner for the
award of Construction Contracts)
RENAULT MEDITERRANEAN at TANGIER In Kingdom of MOROCCO:
Production of New RENAULT/NISSAN Plant in Tangier with Industrial
Buildings: Stamping workshop + Scrapping - Bodyshop VP LVP and ILN. APS,
APD/PRO, Call For Tender, ACT, Core and Shell: Steelwork, Civil work, Fluids,
Overhead Travelling Cranes (16), Management costs and delays. Monitored
and reminders. Management Implications and tracked changes. Supervision
CCTC - CCTP - TMP - Comparative technical economic - Notebooks Phasing -
Schedules and so on.