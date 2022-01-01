Menu

Phil AMMELOOT

DUNKIRK

En résumé

Welcome,

I invite you to browse my few pages on VIADEO.
You will find all necessary information.
Feel free to contact me for additional information if needed.

Enjoy your visit.

M. AMMELOOT Ph

Mes compétences :
Management d'équipes
Management de projets innovants
Ferroviaire
Corrosion
Mécanique générale
Detail Design
Pipeline Design
Service training
New excavator support
Industrial Buildings
Freight
Building Permits
Grinding Machines
excavator support
Pressure Vessel

  • ATEIM Technologies - Project Manager & Business Manager

    2007 - maintenant TRIMET Saint Jean de Maurienne: Silo 14Ktons Project. Missions: Assistance for the Owner for Increased storage capacity : DET (Direction of works contracts executive), ADR (Assistance During Receptions) with Tests and Commissioning of: 1 Silo 14 000tons of Alumina (22m height, Ø30m), Pressure Vessel, Bucket Elevator 350t/h, Machinery, PotLine F & G feeding, Truck loading feeding.
    ARCELOR MITTAL: Coal and Coke Logistics 2015 Florange/Dunkerque
    Project. Missions: Basic and Detail Design (APD/PRO), DCE (File Business
    Counseling), Call For Tender, ACT (Assistance to the project owner for the
    award of Construction Contracts) and Tender Board Report, VISA, DET
    (Direction of works contracts executive) ADR (Assistance During Receptions)
    with Tests and Commissioning of: 10 Reversible Batching Conveyors + Grinding
    Machine Workshop + Screening Workshop + 2 x 2 100 tons Silos + Rail
    unloading station.
    AIRBUS - A350CWB (Nantes): Project of CA350CWB Building expansion.
    Missions: Preliminary Design (APS), Basic and Detail Design (APD/PRO),
    Calculations, DCE (File Business Counseling), Call For Tender, ACT
    (Assistance to the project owner for the award of Construction Contracts) and
    Tender Board Report, VISA, DET (Direction of works contracts executive) ADR
    (Assistance During Receptions) with Tests and Commissioning.
    ST OUEN II - CPCU (Cofely): Project of Co-combustion Boilers of St OUEN II.
    Missions: Preliminary Design (APS), Basic and Detail Design (APD/PRO),
    Calculations, DCE (File Business Counseling), Call For Tender, ACT
    (Assistance to the project owner for the award of Construction Contracts) and
    Tender Board Report,
    STADIUM Pierre MAUROY of LILLE - HALF FIELD MOTION: Project of the Half
    Field Removable (Half Football Field Removable) named Multipurpose hall
    7 000 seats. Missions: Preliminary Design (APS), Basic and Detail Design
    (APD/PRO), Calculations, DCE (File Business Counseling), Call For Tender,
    ACT (Assistance to the project owner for the award of Construction Contracts)
    and Tender Board Report, VISA, ADR (Assistance During Receptions) with
    Tests and Commissioning, Following Building Site.
    RENAULT - Relocation from CRPM, CRPV+LARDY to TCR : Relocation of
    Workshop of Mechanical Design and Prototype Vehicles in TCR RENAULT.
    Missions: Building Permit for ``Tertiaire'' Building, Preliminary Design (APS),
    Basic and Detail Design (APD/PRO), Calculations, DCE (File Business
    Counseling), Call For Tender, ACT (Assistance to the project owner for the
    award of Construction Contracts)
    RENAULT MEDITERRANEAN at TANGIER In Kingdom of MOROCCO:
    Production of New RENAULT/NISSAN Plant in Tangier with Industrial
    Buildings: Stamping workshop + Scrapping - Bodyshop VP LVP and ILN. APS,
    APD/PRO, Call For Tender, ACT, Core and Shell: Steelwork, Civil work, Fluids,
    Overhead Travelling Cranes (16), Management costs and delays. Monitored
    and reminders. Management Implications and tracked changes. Supervision
    CCTC - CCTP - TMP - Comparative technical economic - Notebooks Phasing -
    Schedules and so on.

  • EUROTUNNEL - Project Manager & Maintenance Contracts Manager

    PARIS 2001 - 2007 FIXED EQUIPMENTS (Tunnels and Station Terminals) : Injection Concrete
    Injection - Electromechanical ... Cost optimization - Process emissions tendering
    and contracting in European market - Regulatory controls contracts and safety
    (Safety WA) - Management and applications with the purchasing department of
    penalties in by contractual guarantees.

    Financial balance work + Advice budget Eurotunnel 'customers' about current
    and future gaps. Developments and improvements in key performance
    indicators (KPI's), reporting, standardizations procedures supervisions.
    ROLLING STOCK: Reduction detents no maintenance cycles from 24 to 18
    months on freight shuttles vehicles. Supervision of static and dynamic tests
    Tunnel Structures vehicles HGVC Breda + followed by repair cracks.
    Implementation of decking in DDL to prevent illegals travelers (stowaways).
    Repair floors and structures Arbel and Breda vehicle. Renovation hallways of
    AMC (Amenity Coach) Breda.
    Definition of procedures for anticorrosion paint Rolling Stock and F43 (Painting
    Building Station).

  • ARCELOR MITTAL - Designer

    1992 - 1995 : Thermal protection "Storing False Brame" - New Oscillator
    Arm for dispatchers/tundish CC22 - New Tilter for iron and steel Ladles - Inserts
    cylinders CPOAC - Cooling diver stoves - New corset steel extraction - New
    excavator support for steel sludge.

  • UNIVERSITE LILLE III - Charles De Gaulle - Etudiant

    1988 - 1991 Reprise des Etudes d'Histoires & Sciences Politiques

  • MISSIONS INTERMIAIRES - DESSINATEUR INDUSTRIEL

    1982 - 1988 Etudes d'Ingénierie Mécaniques, Papetières, Aérauliques

  • ARCELOR - Industrial Designer

    Montataire 1982 - 1992 Works and missions
    Industrial Designer
    TOTAL, HERLICQ...

