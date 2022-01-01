Philippa PHILIPPA GIRLING (GIRLING)

Having spent over 25 years in financial services and risk management, I recently founded a summer camp for women in SW France. Inspired by the need for women to be able to step away from the workplace to connect and recharge, my founders and I have established an idyllic escape deep in the heart of the French countryside. Camp opens summer 2023.



I am an industry expert in Operational Risk Management with a published book: https://www.amazon.com/Operational-Risk-Management-Complete-Banking/dp/1119836042/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3P9Q9FRL62YX7&keywords=operational +risk+management+philippa+girling&qid=1658396527&sprefix=%2Caps%2C116&sr=8-1



My skills include: Risk Management, operational risk management, third party risk management, credit risk management, enterprise risk management, compliance, information security, BSA/AML, diversity and inclusion, ESG, mentorship and leadership.