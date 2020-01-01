Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Philippe ALLART
Ajouter
Philippe ALLART
VITROLLES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ETALONAIR
- Responsable location
VITROLLES
2015 - maintenant
Formations
ULCO (Université Du Littoral Côte D'Opale)
Dunkerque
2009 - 2010
Licence Professionnelle 2CSIC
IUT 'A' Lille 1 (Villeneuve D'Ascq)
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2006 - 2009
DUT Chimie
Réseau
Alexandre MOHAMED-ALI
La Voix L'ETUDIANT
Mathieu HAUW