Philippe BARTH

-
SYMBIOTECHS
- MEMBER OF THE ADVISORY BOARD
2013 - 2015
CORAL BIOME - Live Cultured Corals www.coralbiome.com
SYMBIOTECHS - Innovating in Blue Biotechnology
EcoBiotargeting & Sourcing for Drug Discovery
Bioprospecting, Coral culture, cancer, marine natural products
http://www.symbiotechs.com/
-
SATT Sud-Est
- Senior Business Development & Licensing Director, Health & Life Technologies
marseille
2012 - 2014
ABOUT SATT SOUTH EAST
SATT SE is one of the largest regional “TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER ACCELERATORS” implemented in 2012 by the French Government.
SATT SE is now the UNIQUE INTERFACE (“One Stop Shop”) between the industrial sector and the public research laboratories settled in the regions “Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur” (PACA) and Corsica (6000 permanent researchers, €600 million annual R&D budget).
SATT's MISSIONS:
- To promote and detect innovations,
- To support the development of high-potential patented inventions toward their commercial maturity (proof of concept),
- To speed up their valorization (R&D partnering, Licensing, Start-up creation)
- To favor regional economic development
Headquartered in Marseilles, with an office in Nice Sophia-Antipolis, SATT South East SAS is a private company with a capital of €1 million.
Its shareholders are all public:
- The Universities of Aix-Marseille, Nice Sophia Antipolis, Sud Toulon Var, Avignon-Vaucluse and Corsica
- The “Ecole Centrale” Engineering School of Marseille,
- The French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS)
- The National Institute for Medical Research (INSERM)
- The Universitary Hospitals of Marseilles (AP-HM) and Nice
The French State holds a minority control through the CDC (Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations).
SATT SE gathers a team of 32 international seasoned professionals and experts in the fields of Sciences (biotechnology, IT, software, energy, new materials…), Intellectual Property, Market research, Portfolio Management, Technology Transfer, Contracts, Business & Start-up Development.
Among covered domains of innovation, the company's Health & Life Technologies particularly focuses on ONCOLOGY, INFECTIOUS and METABOLIC DISEASES, CNS disorders, DIAGNOSTICS and MEDICAL DEVICES, CHEMICAL PROCESSES and DERMO-COSMETICS.
Visit our Corporate Website: www.sattse.com
and discover our licensing opportunities http://sattse-technologies.com/
-
HTI Executive Search (Healthcare & Technology International)
- Senior Consultant
2009 - 2012
OVER THE PAST TEN YEARS, HTI HAS CONSOLIDATED ITS POSITION AS A EUROPEAN LEADER IN SEARCH AND SELECTION FOR THE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY AND SERVICE SECTORS – ITS SPECIALITY AND UNIQUE FOCUS.
HTI team has many years of experience in all sectors of the Healthcare and Technology industries. Our backgrounds are in International General, Technical Scientific, Sales & Marketing and Human Resources management. Therefore we understand the technology, the market and the needs of our clients and we work with them as part of their team.
HTI cover the full spectrum of Life-Sciences and Technology in the following areas:
Pharmaceutical
Medical devices
Medical equipment
Diagnostics
Biotechnology
Vaccines
Blood products
Veterinary
Biomaterials
Healthcare delivery
New technologies / Internet based services
CRO and similar service companies
Healthcare Trade Associations
Life Science venture Capital
HTI has a broad experience in filling positions with European responsibilities, as well as at a country level.
Our national experience is Europe-wide.
We are competent and skilled in all therapeutic areas.
http://www.hti-consulting.com
-
MELLITECH SAS
- CEO - Président du Directoire
2006 - 2008
Octobre 2006 – Juillet 2008
CEO - Président du Directoire – Actionnaire fondateur
Lancement d’une Start-up Biotech « rouge » spécialisée dans le DIABETE
(Thérapeutique + Imagerie + Diagnostic)
Main Achievements :
o Analyse stratégique et établissement du Business Plan
o Management de la société et relations avec les actionnaires
o Négociation Brevet « maître » auprès d’établissements académiques (CEA, UJF)
o Négociation partenariat industriel
o Levée de fonds auprès de 14 Business Angels (Loi TEPA / ISF)
o Négociation accord commercial
o Négociation Licence produit (out licensing) à industriel international
o Négociation partenariat de discovery avec Big Pharma
-
MDL FINANCE
- Sr Biotech Consultant
2004 - 2007
mdl propose un éventail de solutions de financement adaptées à vos besoins
mdl est un groupe suisse, indépendant des constructeurs d’équipements et des banques, spécialisé dans le domaine du leasing d’équipements de haute technologie MedTech et BioTech. http://www.mdlfinance.com/societe.php?L=fr
-
PBA BIOTECH CONSULTING - Strategy & Finance
- President & Founder
2003 - maintenant
Philippe BARTH (63) MD, MBA, is a seasoned Life Science professional. His unique cursus spans from Clinical Research to global R&D management, Venture Capital, Start-up CEO and Executive Consulting.
• CONSULTING: Strategy – Finance – Executive Search - Tech Transfer
Since 2003, he operates as an independent Sr BIOTECH CONSULTANT and has advised until now more than 60 Venture Capital, life sciences and high-tech companies and project holders in the fields of due diligences, strategy, capital rising, M&A, leasing.
Early 2009, to complete his consulting offer, he joined the consultants team of HTI, a well established European Executive Search firm uniquely focusing on Life Science industries.
• START-UP CEO (2006-2008)
As President & CEO of MELLITECH, a red-biotech start-up focusing on the R&D of exclusive treatments and diagnostics for T2-Diabetes, he successfully started the company from the incubator to seed capital rising (1/2M€), negotiating in & out licences, commercial deals and R&D partnerships and introduced the company to his large VC and big-pharma network.
• PHARMA (1981 – 2001)
Initially operating as an Int'l Clinical Development specialist (BAYER Pharma, WELLCOME (now GSK) and GUERBET), he joined in 1989 MERCK-LIPHA (now MERCK-SERONO) as R&D board member and Director Int’l Clinical Development (team: 40p in Europe). In 1996 he was promoted Director Strategic Planning & Alliances supervising the Metabolism R&D team (450p - 140 projects - Budget 130M€).
• VENTURE CAPITAL (2001-2003)
As Senior PARTNER with SIPAREX Ventures, he started from scratch the Life Sciences & Biotech investments creating a portfolio of 9 companies (14M€), in which he served as "hands on" Board Member.
• EDUCATION
Dr BARTH received a Medical Degree from the University of Paris (1981) and post-doc degrees in Toxicology, Clinical Pharmacology and Sport Medicine.
He holds a Senior Executive MBA (EM Lyon CPA 1995/L).
Specialties:
General Management of biotech companies, Fund raising, licensing, Tech Transfer, M&A, Business Development, Executive Search. Active professional networks in Venture Capital and Pharmaceutical Companies
Mobile +33 (0)622 258 778
Email philippe_barth@hotmail.com
-
SIPAREX
- Directeur d'investissement
2001 - 2003
As Senior PARTNER with SIPAREX Ventures, I started from scratch the Life Sciences & Biotech investments creating a portfolio of 9 companies (14M€), in which I served as "hands on" Board Member.
Board positions:
- IEB, France, (Director): Development of biomimetic synthetic peptides for the dermocosmetics industry.
- MSR, France, (Director): Medical device distributor
- PasteurMed, France, (Director): Multimedia products and services for healthcare education and communication
- Axicare, France, (Director): Medical software for hospital patient file
- Exonet, France, (Director): Pharmaceutical website
- Biobank, France, (Director): Tissue bank for bones allografts
- Genome Express, France, (Director and Member of the remuneration committee): Functional genomic services and cancer R&D
- Bionisis, France, (Director): Medical device for lab analysis
-
Merck KGaA
- Directeur Strategic Planning R&D & IS @ MERCK-LIPHA
Darmstadt
1996 - 2000
-
Merck KGaA
- Director, Int’l Clinical Development @ MERCK LIPHA
Darmstadt
1989 - 1996
-
GUERBET
- European Medical Advisor
Villepinte
1985 - 1989
European Clinical Development and Marketing support of Xray and MRI contrast media
-
GlaxoSmithKline
- Assistant Medical Adviser WELLCOME France
Marly-le-Roi
1983 - 1985