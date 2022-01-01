Menu

Philippe BASMACIOGLU

BRUXELLES

En résumé

Chirurgien plastique esthétique

Mes compétences :
Chirurgie
Chirurgie plastique
Esthetique

Entreprises

  • BPh - Chirurgien

    maintenant

Formations

  • Université Catholique De Louvain,Bruxelles / Hôpital Saint-Louis,Paris UCL / AP-HP Saint-Louis (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 1987 - 2001 Chirurgie plastique esthétique

    chirurgie plastique esthétique

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :