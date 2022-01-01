Philippe BEAURIEUX

-
ECOLE PAK MEI KUNG FU
- INSTRUCTEUR
Autre | COURBEVOIE
2014 - maintenant
Santé, auto défense, voie martiale
-
Sinequa
- Alliance Manager
paris
2011 - 2014
-
EVER TEAM
- Alliance Manager
Lyon CEDEX 04
2008 - 2010
Context: Enterprise Content Management software Company EVER TEAM wished to bring its strategy around to partners
Mission
Recruit and strengthen partner network by typologies (Management Consulting/ Consulting and Systems Integration/ Technology Partners)
Structure and educate to facilitate a quick acquisition of autonomy
Achievements
- Drove Partner mapping by market segments, by solutions and by industries
- Created Matrix to define the good partner vs project needs
- Elaborated one vertical solution for lawyers
- Implemented training plan and partner certification
- Managed Partner network (Thalès, Steria, Logica, BT, Viveris), 15 to 75 % growth of
-
ORACLE | HYPERION
- Partner Development Manager
2006 - 2008
Context: Business Performance Management, Business Intelligence, Master Data Management
Mission
Partner education on BPM, BI, Master Data Management
Elaboration of bundles for HR and Sustainable Development
GB Market Partners enablement
Achievements
- 30 partners managed: Logica, Micropole, Accenture, Teradata, …
- Implemented a training plan and a partner certification
- Delivered Sales and Presales Cycle trainings
- Supported Partner Sales for complex deals
-
Ascential
- Senior Presale
Апатиты
2005 - 2006
Context: ETL, Quality Management, Data Profiling
Mission
DataStage, QualityStage, ProfileStage expert and Presale support
RFIs/ RFPs, platform sizing, Proof of Concept and demos
Achievements
Obtained High expertise in Data Profiling through various missions, i.e.:
- BNP ARVAL: Data quality project around SAP
- Bouygues Telecom (Telco): BSCS System migration to Enterprise Information Integration Architecture
- MMA (Insurance) : DataStage RFP & Proof of Concept
- CASA – CASEIS (Banking): SI Global Architecture
-
ORACLE
- Public Sector Senior Presale
Colombes
2001 - 2005
Context: ERP Oracle Application
Mission
Ebusiness Suite Architect, RFIs/ RFPs, platform sizing, Proof of Concept and demos
Achievements
- Obtained High expertise in Ebusiness Suite Architecture through various missions, i.e.:
Healthcare: (CHU Montpellier, SIIH, GHH, Claudius Regaud Institute)
Governmental: ACCORD 2 Project: Implementation of new financial law regarding budgeting reform LOLF (Productivity performance) 540 M€
SIRH Project ADAé
- Worked with a Close collaboration with partners on strategic projects, i.e.:
CNRS (Research) BFC Project New accounting system:
Managed SOPRA/PWC/HP/SEMA/GFI/SUN/CAP/COMPAQ
Department of Defense SAGRI2: New capital asset Management system:
Managed SEMA/SOPRA/IBM
-
ICWAY
- Business dev
2000 - 2001
Context: BPM, EAI, ASP
Mission
RFIs/ RFPs, platform sizing, Proof of Concept and demos
Achievements
Various Missions as project Manager:
Managed Rhodia Intranet project with Compaq: Outsourcing implementation and SLA
Managed Global One (France Télécom) Commissioning Project: BPM audit
-
IBM IGS
- Public Sector Project Manager
Bois-Colombes
1996 - 2000
Context: SIRH
Major Achievements
- Team Manager (6 people) for Internal Affairs Department (DIALOGUE Project)
- Trainer for IBM training Center (12 weeks/year)