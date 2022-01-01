Menu

Philippe BEAURIEUX

  • ECOLE PAK MEI KUNG FU
  • iNSTRUCTEUR

COURBEVOIE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ECOLE PAK MEI KUNG FU - INSTRUCTEUR

    Autre | COURBEVOIE 2014 - maintenant Santé, auto défense, voie martiale

  • Sinequa - Alliance Manager

    paris 2011 - 2014

  • EVER TEAM - Alliance Manager

    Lyon CEDEX 04 2008 - 2010 Context: Enterprise Content Management software Company EVER TEAM wished to bring its strategy around to partners
    Mission
    Recruit and strengthen partner network by typologies (Management Consulting/ Consulting and Systems Integration/ Technology Partners)
    Structure and educate to facilitate a quick acquisition of autonomy
    Achievements
    - Drove Partner mapping by market segments, by solutions and by industries
    - Created Matrix to define the good partner vs project needs
    - Elaborated one vertical solution for lawyers
    - Implemented training plan and partner certification
    - Managed Partner network (Thalès, Steria, Logica, BT, Viveris), 15 to 75 % growth of

  • ORACLE | HYPERION - Partner Development Manager

    2006 - 2008 Context: Business Performance Management, Business Intelligence, Master Data Management
    Mission
    Partner education on BPM, BI, Master Data Management
    Elaboration of bundles for HR and Sustainable Development
    GB Market Partners enablement
    Achievements
    - 30 partners managed: Logica, Micropole, Accenture, Teradata, …
    - Implemented a training plan and a partner certification
    - Delivered Sales and Presales Cycle trainings
    - Supported Partner Sales for complex deals

  • Ascential - Senior Presale

    Апатиты 2005 - 2006 Context: ETL, Quality Management, Data Profiling
    Mission
    DataStage, QualityStage, ProfileStage expert and Presale support
    RFIs/ RFPs, platform sizing, Proof of Concept and demos
    Achievements
    Obtained High expertise in Data Profiling through various missions, i.e.:
    - BNP ARVAL: Data quality project around SAP
    - Bouygues Telecom (Telco): BSCS System migration to Enterprise Information Integration Architecture
    - MMA (Insurance) : DataStage RFP & Proof of Concept
    - CASA – CASEIS (Banking): SI Global Architecture

  • ORACLE - Public Sector Senior Presale

    Colombes 2001 - 2005 Context: ERP Oracle Application
    Mission
    Ebusiness Suite Architect, RFIs/ RFPs, platform sizing, Proof of Concept and demos
    Achievements
    - Obtained High expertise in Ebusiness Suite Architecture through various missions, i.e.:
    Healthcare: (CHU Montpellier, SIIH, GHH, Claudius Regaud Institute)
    Governmental: ACCORD 2 Project: Implementation of new financial law regarding budgeting reform LOLF (Productivity performance) 540 M€
    SIRH Project ADAé
    - Worked with a Close collaboration with partners on strategic projects, i.e.:
    CNRS (Research) BFC Project New accounting system:
    Managed SOPRA/PWC/HP/SEMA/GFI/SUN/CAP/COMPAQ
    Department of Defense SAGRI2: New capital asset Management system:
    Managed SEMA/SOPRA/IBM

  • ICWAY - Business dev

    2000 - 2001 Context: BPM, EAI, ASP
    Mission
    RFIs/ RFPs, platform sizing, Proof of Concept and demos
    Achievements
    Various Missions as project Manager:
    Managed Rhodia Intranet project with Compaq: Outsourcing implementation and SLA
    Managed Global One (France Télécom) Commissioning Project: BPM audit

  • IBM IGS - Public Sector Project Manager

    Bois-Colombes 1996 - 2000 Context: SIRH
    Major Achievements
    - Team Manager (6 people) for Internal Affairs Department (DIALOGUE Project)
    - Trainer for IBM training Center (12 weeks/year)

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :