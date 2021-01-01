Menu

Philippe CHARBONNIER

BOURG SAINT CHRISTOPHE

En résumé

Next availability : March 2022

Mes compétences :
SAP
Business Intelligence

Entreprises

  • Jtekt European Operations - BW Expert

    2018 - 2019

  • Thales - BW/BI Expert

    Courbevoie 2018 - 2018

  • Albea Group - BI Manager & SAP Authorizations Manager

    Gennevilliers 2014 - 2017 BI (BW / BO)
    - Team management : 2 to 8 resources (depending on workload)
    - Projects workload & cost estimation + projects follow up
    - Cross-ERPs consolidation of group Sales
    - Set up reporting on Sales Backlog, Stocks, Purchasing, Controlling, Production
    - Broadcasting & exception reporting
    - Top management Dashboards (BO)
    - Maintenance & evolutions
    - Upgrade (BW 7.01 to 7.4)

    Authorizations (ECC / BW)
    - Team management : 2 resources
    - Change of ECC Authorization’s model
    - Check Seggregation of duties
    - Support Packages

  • Ansell - SD Expert

    2014 - 2014 Go live assistance
    - SD Customizing
    - End-User support

  • Novartis - BI (BW+BO) Freelance Consultant

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2013 - 2014 -Switch from BEx to BO reporting tools (Analysis, Explorer…)
    -BW queries performance optimization
    -New queries on Finance and Purchasing
    -New Dashboards
    -New interfaces with external systems
    -Integration of a new company in the existing reporting

  • BOBST -  BI Manager

    2013 - 2013 BI Manager (BW, BO, BPC) at BOBST SAP Competence Centre :
    -Team management : 4 external ressources
    -BI strategy definition (Tools, Versions, Organization…)
    -Maintenance & evolutions

  • Total - BW and SD Freelance Consultant

    COURBEVOIE 2001 - 2004 BW :
    -Set up new dataflows (Purchasing, Cost Centers)
    -Maintenance & evolutions
    -Upgrade from BW v2.1c to v3.0b
    -Data archiving
    -End-user training and support

    SD :
    -Switching to Euro currency
    -SD Invoice archiving (IXOS)
    -Bug fixing & evolutions
    -End-users support

  • L'Oréal - BW and SD Freelance Consultant

    PARIS 2000 - 2013 SD and BW Expert at L'Oreal SAP Competence Centre :
    -Core System roll outs in a lot of foreign countries
    -Core system Development / Maintenance / Optimisation
    -Remote worldwide support
    -Upgrades

  • Groupe ISA (SSII) - SD Consultant and SAP Manager

    1997 - 2000 - SAP Manager: pre-sales + development, training and management of SAP ressources
    - SD Consultant : Trouvay & Cauvin, DMV Stainless, Bricorama, UGAP, Brossard, Boeder, Douwe Egberts France (Maison du Café, Benenuts)

  • Rhône-Poulenc Jardin - Business Analyst/Developer

    1991 - 1997 -Business Analyst / Developer (SAP Abap & SD, EDI, Business Object, Cobol…)
    -Responsible for micro-computing

Formations