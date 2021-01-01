Philippe CHARBONNIER

Albea Group
- BI Manager & SAP Authorizations Manager
Gennevilliers2014 - 2017BI (BW / BO)
- Team management : 2 to 8 resources (depending on workload)
- Projects workload & cost estimation + projects follow up
- Cross-ERPs consolidation of group Sales
- Set up reporting on Sales Backlog, Stocks, Purchasing, Controlling, Production
- Broadcasting & exception reporting
- Top management Dashboards (BO)
- Maintenance & evolutions
- Upgrade (BW 7.01 to 7.4)
Authorizations (ECC / BW)
- Team management : 2 resources
- Change of ECC Authorization’s model
- Check Seggregation of duties
- Support Packages
Ansell
- SD Expert
2014 - 2014Go live assistance
- SD Customizing
- End-User support
Novartis
- BI (BW+BO) Freelance Consultant
RUEIL MALMAISON 2013 - 2014-Switch from BEx to BO reporting tools (Analysis, Explorer…)
-BW queries performance optimization
-New queries on Finance and Purchasing
-New Dashboards
-New interfaces with external systems
-Integration of a new company in the existing reporting
BOBST
- BI Manager
2013 - 2013BI Manager (BW, BO, BPC) at BOBST SAP Competence Centre :
-Team management : 4 external ressources
-BI strategy definition (Tools, Versions, Organization…)
-Maintenance & evolutions
Total
- BW and SD Freelance Consultant
COURBEVOIE2001 - 2004BW :
-Set up new dataflows (Purchasing, Cost Centers)
-Maintenance & evolutions
-Upgrade from BW v2.1c to v3.0b
-Data archiving
-End-user training and support
SD :
-Switching to Euro currency
-SD Invoice archiving (IXOS)
-Bug fixing & evolutions
-End-users support
L'Oréal
- BW and SD Freelance Consultant
PARIS2000 - 2013SD and BW Expert at L'Oreal SAP Competence Centre :
-Core System roll outs in a lot of foreign countries
-Core system Development / Maintenance / Optimisation
-Remote worldwide support
-Upgrades
Groupe ISA (SSII)
- SD Consultant and SAP Manager
1997 - 2000- SAP Manager: pre-sales + development, training and management of SAP ressources
- SD Consultant : Trouvay & Cauvin, DMV Stainless, Bricorama, UGAP, Brossard, Boeder, Douwe Egberts France (Maison du Café, Benenuts)
Rhône-Poulenc Jardin
- Business Analyst/Developer
1991 - 1997-Business Analyst / Developer (SAP Abap & SD, EDI, Business Object, Cobol…)
-Responsible for micro-computing