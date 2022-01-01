Menu

Philippe CHAUVEL

Grenoble

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CISEPZ - Chargé d'affaires

    Grenoble (38000) 2021 - maintenant

  • Cegelec - Groupe Vinci Energies - Responsable d'affaires Interventions

    2016 - 2021

  • ONET Technologie/Techman Industrie - Chef de site

    2013 - 2016

  • ONET Technologie/Techman Industrie - Chef de site adjoint

    2013 - 2013

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

