Philippe CHAUVEL
Philippe CHAUVEL
Grenoble
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CISEPZ
- Chargé d'affaires
Grenoble (38000)
2021 - maintenant
Cegelec - Groupe Vinci Energies
- Responsable d'affaires Interventions
2016 - 2021
ONET Technologie/Techman Industrie
- Chef de site
2013 - 2016
ONET Technologie/Techman Industrie
- Chef de site adjoint
2013 - 2013
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Adrien FRIZZA
Alexandre RINGOT
Clément BRAUX
Eddy CANDUSSO
Edouard SELLÉ
Julien SIMON
Raphael SAULNIER
Sandra TRNKA
Thibaut FORGUES
Tiffen FOUQUET
