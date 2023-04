Philippe CORNETTE

✔️ Senior Business & IT manager who marries in-depth knowledge of technology with sound business and commercial sense: Digital transformation, Risk management, Cyber Security, GDPR, Business intelligence & Big Data, IT Governance, Cloud computing, Intangible assets valorization,...



✔️ Active in senior technology and business functions for more than 25 years with track records of success in large-scale complex environments in different industries (banking, telecom, chemical, financial services,...)



✔️ Results-driven with passion for strategic IT alignment, continuous improvement, and commercial outcomes

⋆⋆⋆ Specialties ⋆⋆⋆

CIO services

Business & IT strategy

Financial messaging systems

BPM

EAI

Services management

IT Operations

e-business

Outsourcing

Project & programme management

Product management

SOA, Web services

B2B integration,

European harmonisation projects: Giovannini, MiFID, SEPA, Target 2, Target 2 for Securities (T2S),

Process improvements,

ITIL, CMMI, TMMI, Prince 2,MSP (Managing Successful Programme)

Governance

SOX

Compliance

SWIFT

AML

Lean Six Sigma,

IBM Banking Industry Enterprise Models (IFW)

Cloud Computing



Mes compétences :

Innovation

Communication

IT

Program Management

Leadership

SWIFT

PRINCE2

Strategy

Soa

ITIL

BPM

People Management

Product Management

TIBCO

Programme manager

IT strategy

Cloud computing

ECM

COBIT

ISO 27001

Data Science

Predictive Analysis

NIST

DPO

GDPR

RGPD

Cybersecurity

CISM