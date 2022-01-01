Menu

Philippe DELAMARRE

Entreprises

  • Sci lescouroux/sci martignac - Gerant

    maintenant achat revente en immobilier,suivi travaux realisation de bureaux d'entreprises
    gestion de locations

  • GRASASA - COMMERCIAL

    2013 - 2018 RELATIONS CLIENTS COMMERCIALISATION

  • delamarre philippe - Animateur relation client

    2009 - 2013

  • vignoble DORLE - Responsable production commercial

    2007 - 2009

  • delamarre philippe - Diffuseur presse / buraliste

    2000 - 2006

  • Sa Delamarre - Responsable de magasin

    1990 - 1999

Formations

