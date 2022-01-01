Philippe DELBOUYS

Onshore oil & gas field, LNG, offshore oil & gas field, production, commissioning, start up, trainer, supervisor, superintendent, SIMOPS, safety, offshore, Icaps, precom et commissioning, Opercom,Opercap



Mes compétences :

Onshore Oil & Gas

Offshore Oil & Gas

survival training

responsible for the safe execution

Risk Analysis

Planned Maintenance

PLC training

Off-shore safety training

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Access

Exploitation management

ELF

Digital Cross-Connect

Blowout prevention

Adobe Acrobat

Bug Tracking System

coordination of review and approval process

LNG

SIMOPS

Power Generation

Turret Mooring

Production Control

ELF Training

Teamwork

RFC

Remote File System

Computerized Physical Fit