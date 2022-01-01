Menu

Philippe DELBOUYS

Lyon

En résumé

Onshore oil & gas field, LNG, offshore oil & gas field, production, commissioning, start up, trainer, supervisor, superintendent, SIMOPS, safety, offshore, Icaps, precom et commissioning, Opercom,Opercap

Mes compétences :
Onshore Oil & Gas
Offshore Oil & Gas
survival training
responsible for the safe execution
Risk Analysis
Planned Maintenance
PLC training
Off-shore safety training
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Exploitation management
ELF
Digital Cross-Connect
Blowout prevention
Adobe Acrobat
Bug Tracking System
coordination of review and approval process
LNG
SIMOPS
Power Generation
Turret Mooring
Production Control
ELF Training
Teamwork
RFC
Remote File System
Computerized Physical Fit

Entreprises

  • Lab - Ship Commissioning Manager

    Lyon 2019 - 2019 Supervision of construction and precommissioning
    phase
    Staff management deployed on the projects
    Implementation of conformity test procedures
    Followup
    of technical and performance tests
    Management of relations with the various partners inhouse
    (design office, technical
    teams ...) and externally (suppliers, service providers)
    Coordinate
    with the different partners and disciplines involved to ensure compliance
    and engagement with milestones defined in terms of timelines.
    Establish
    and check the precommissioning
    and commissioning deliverables
    Ensure
    that all activities in his field of work are performed in accordance with the
    HSE rules.

  • ALBIOMA - Mechanical Commissioning Supervisor

    PUTEAUX 2018 - 2019 Manage and control pre­commissioning and commissioning preparation activities to achieve desired objectives in accordance with established quality, schedules, process performance and loss prevention requirements defined by the project.

    ­ Coordinate with the different partners and disciplines involved to ensure compliance and engagement with milestones defined in terms of timelines.

    ­ Establish and check the pre­commissioning and commissioning deliverables

    ­ Ensure that all activities in his field of work are performed in accordance with the
    HSE rules.

    ­ Bring the units / facilities for which he is responsible from a state of "End of
    Construction" to a condition of "fully commissioned / tested and ready for customer
    acceptance".

  • Vulcain Ingénierie - Commissioning Supervisor & VULCAIN ENG

    NEUILLY SUR SEINE 2018 - 2018 Commissioning Supervisor /PR1
    VULCAIN ENG ­ELECTRABEL.

  • Vulcain Ingénierie - Superviseur Commissioning

    NEUILLY SUR SEINE 2017 - 2018 EPR Olkiluoto (Finlande)
    Coordinate commissioning interfaces on the field (which other disciplines/ systems,
    mechanical, I&C, vendors, etc.)
    Safely perform test activities according to the commissioning schedule,
    commissioning instructions and site procedures
    Document test results including the collection of test data records/ plots and Results
    Record Sheets
    Issue test report

  • AREVA - Commissioning Supervisor & VULCAIN ENG

    Paris La Defense 2017 - 2018 Commissioning Supervisor /PR1
    VULCAIN ENG ­AREVA NP. Olkiluoto 3, Finlande
    Participate to the preparation of transfer from Construction to Commissioning for Utility Systems (Coordination of end of construction / commissioning interfaces for assigned systems)
    * Prepare and review commissioning test instructions, including coordination of review and approval process with client and regulator
    * Coordinate commissioning activities and interfaces on the field (with other disciplines/systems, electrical, I&C, vendors, etc.) for assigned tasks
    * Safely perform test activities according to the commissioning schedule, commissioning instructions and site procedures
    * Document test results by preparing commissioning test reports including the collection of test data records/plots and Results Record Sheets
    * Perform miscellaneous emergent commissioning items to support the Mechanical
    Commissioning Branch objectives.

  • IOTA Limited - SIMOPS Coordinateur

    2016 - 2016 * SIMOPS on Yadana; with 2 main construction packages working on site; Gas Field :
    930 MMscfd * 15 gas wells and 1 injection well located on 3 separate platforms * 1
    process Platform with separation * 2 dehydration and glycol regeneration units, power generation and medium compressor platform with 2 Turbo compressor trains.

  • IOTA - SIMOPS Coordinator

  • CEGELEC Oil & Gas - External Verifier

    saint denis 2013 - 2015 Abu­Dhabi ­ TOTAL (Pau) staff worldwide.
    * In Balikpapan off­shore fields.(Indonesia);
    * Abu­Dhabi off­shore fields.(UAE);
    * ADMA Abu­Dhabi, all's fields;
    * And Port­Harcourt. (Nigeria).
    * From the Operator up to Supervisor
    * Onshore oil & gas field, LNG, offshore oil & gas field, production
    * Commissioning, start up, trainer, supervisor, superintendent, RSES, HSE

  • Cegelec Oil & Gas - Responsable Production/Commissioning/Trainer/ Technical Author

    saint denis 2013 - 2015 Cegelec Oil & Gas

  • ATLANTIC TECHNOLOGIES, SBM - Technical Author

    2013 - 2013 * Offshore, SIMOPS,Icaps,
    Technical Author­ Pre­commissioning/Commissioning
    ATLANTIC TECHNOLOGIES, SBM
    * Precommissioning and Commissioning, drafting of the operating manual of ``Prelude
    project Turret''. Follow the status and updates of commissioning reference documents, including (ICAPS) Pre­commissioning status index and the Commissioning technical database, the RFC and RFS dossiers, certification, punch list control, planning, and relevant deliverables for the turret Systems SHELL Australia

  • SNC Lavalin - Redacteur Technique

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2012 - 2013

  • SAMBREMEUSE - Technical Author

    2011 - 2011 * Drafting of the operating manual of alls on-shore fields of SAMBREMEUSE ;

  • Sambremeuse - Production Supervisor

    2011 - 2011 SAMBREMEUSE
    * Drafting of the operating manual of alls on­shore fields of SAMBREMEUSE

  • SPIE - ARKEMA - Technical Author

    2008 - 2008 * Drafting of the operating manual, procedures and synoptic. For new electrolyse ;

  • ANOTECH - Trainer

    2008 - 2010 * Courses and the evaluations for new operators, and training on the site of TOTAL GABON ;

  • EKIS - Technical Author

  • DOMEXPATS - PRESTOIL - Operation & Commissioning Manager & Manager

    2007 - 2007 * Recruitment of personal
    * Budget production (60.000 Euro/month) ;
    * Pre-commissioning / commissioning / start-up ;
    * Organization of the production team work
    * Ensuring the production ;
    * Trucking and sale ;

  • Drilnet - Trainer

    Marseille 2006 - 2007 * Exploitation management training of Venezuelan people ;
    * Pre-commissioning /commissioning, start-up, instrumentation exploitation production (training in English)
    * Training of 10 Nigerian people in production and exploitation, in English ;

  • Dietsmann - Trainer

    Monaco 2006 - 2007 * Exploitation management training of Venezuelan people ;
    * Pre-commissioning /commissioning, start-up, instrumentation exploitation production (training in English)
    * Training of 10 Nigerian people in production and exploitation, in English ;

  • SERPRO - TOTAL - BDI - Production & Commissioning Supervisor & Production manager

    2003 - 2004 * Production manager (33.000 bbls/days) on DCS systems YOKOGAWA during the start-up and the commissioning on a new production unit ;

  • JEAN ­ LUTZ SA - Production Supervisor & Trainer

    2001 - 2002 * Reporting system on any alteration or operations status of the site
    * Follow­up by regular inspections and reading interpretation of the production control system
    * Supervision of all production works and follow­up of the maintenance and the contractor
    * Work in the plant with a lot of jobs in Singapore, USA, and north of Europe

  • DIETSMANN - GNPOC - Production Supervisor & Trainer

    1999 - 1999 * Production manager (60.000 bbls/ day) on DCS System ;

  • DIETSMANN - TOTAL - Production Supervisor & Trainer

    1997 - 1998 * Production manager (60.000 bbls/ day) on DCS System
    Production Supervisor
    * Production supervisor of a team of 40 operators
    * Supervision of all production works ;
    * Reporting system on any alteration or operation status of the site
    * Follow-up by regular inspections and reading interpretation of the production
    * Control system ;
    * Supervision of all production works and follow-up of the maintenance and the contractor
    * Preparation of commissioning and start-up procedures of the plant including planning
    * Shutdown and production facilities modifications ;
    * Updating of the plant operation's procedures and instruction logbook ;
    * Operational responsible for "Work Permits" procedures ;

  • IPEDEX - SHELL - RABI - Operator

    1994 - 1996 * Responsible of daily production 70.000 bbls
    * Follow-up of the planned maintenance works
    * Maintenance of the wells
    * Pigging
    * Training of Gabonese people ;

  • GEOSERVICES - Production Operator

    Roissy en France 1993 - 1993 * Production, Completion for TOTAL, ELF, AGIP, ESSO all over the world
    ADDITIONAL TRAINING

  • GEOSERVICES - Operator

    Roissy en France 1990 - 1990 * Production, Completion for TOTAL, ELF, AGIP, ESSO all over the world
    ADDITIONAL TRAINING
    ELF Training for test of deep gauges (10.000 mt) wire-line (1 month)

  • GEOSERVICES - Chief Operator

    Roissy en France 1989 - 1993 * Production, Completion for TOTAL, ELF, AGIP, ESSO all over the world

Formations

