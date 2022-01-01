Philippe DELBOUYS

-
Lab
- Ship Commissioning Manager
Lyon
2019 - 2019
Supervision of construction and precommissioning
phase
Staff management deployed on the projects
Implementation of conformity test procedures
Followup
of technical and performance tests
Management of relations with the various partners inhouse
(design office, technical
teams ...) and externally (suppliers, service providers)
Coordinate
with the different partners and disciplines involved to ensure compliance
and engagement with milestones defined in terms of timelines.
Establish
and check the precommissioning
and commissioning deliverables
Ensure
that all activities in his field of work are performed in accordance with the
HSE rules.
-
ALBIOMA
- Mechanical Commissioning Supervisor
PUTEAUX
2018 - 2019
Manage and control precommissioning and commissioning preparation activities to achieve desired objectives in accordance with established quality, schedules, process performance and loss prevention requirements defined by the project.
Coordinate with the different partners and disciplines involved to ensure compliance and engagement with milestones defined in terms of timelines.
Establish and check the precommissioning and commissioning deliverables
Ensure that all activities in his field of work are performed in accordance with the
HSE rules.
Bring the units / facilities for which he is responsible from a state of "End of
Construction" to a condition of "fully commissioned / tested and ready for customer
acceptance".
-
Vulcain Ingénierie
- Commissioning Supervisor & VULCAIN ENG
NEUILLY SUR SEINE
2018 - 2018
Commissioning Supervisor /PR1
VULCAIN ENG ELECTRABEL.
-
Vulcain Ingénierie
- Superviseur Commissioning
NEUILLY SUR SEINE
2017 - 2018
EPR Olkiluoto (Finlande)
Coordinate commissioning interfaces on the field (which other disciplines/ systems,
mechanical, I&C, vendors, etc.)
Safely perform test activities according to the commissioning schedule,
commissioning instructions and site procedures
Document test results including the collection of test data records/ plots and Results
Record Sheets
Issue test report
-
AREVA
- Commissioning Supervisor & VULCAIN ENG
Paris La Defense
2017 - 2018
Commissioning Supervisor /PR1
VULCAIN ENG AREVA NP. Olkiluoto 3, Finlande
Participate to the preparation of transfer from Construction to Commissioning for Utility Systems (Coordination of end of construction / commissioning interfaces for assigned systems)
* Prepare and review commissioning test instructions, including coordination of review and approval process with client and regulator
* Coordinate commissioning activities and interfaces on the field (with other disciplines/systems, electrical, I&C, vendors, etc.) for assigned tasks
* Safely perform test activities according to the commissioning schedule, commissioning instructions and site procedures
* Document test results by preparing commissioning test reports including the collection of test data records/plots and Results Record Sheets
* Perform miscellaneous emergent commissioning items to support the Mechanical
Commissioning Branch objectives.
-
IOTA Limited
- SIMOPS Coordinateur
2016 - 2016
* SIMOPS on Yadana; with 2 main construction packages working on site; Gas Field :
930 MMscfd * 15 gas wells and 1 injection well located on 3 separate platforms * 1
process Platform with separation * 2 dehydration and glycol regeneration units, power generation and medium compressor platform with 2 Turbo compressor trains.
-
IOTA
- SIMOPS Coordinator
2016 - 2016
-
CEGELEC Oil & Gas
- External Verifier
saint denis
2013 - 2015
AbuDhabi TOTAL (Pau) staff worldwide.
* In Balikpapan offshore fields.(Indonesia);
* AbuDhabi offshore fields.(UAE);
* ADMA AbuDhabi, all's fields;
* And PortHarcourt. (Nigeria).
* From the Operator up to Supervisor
* Onshore oil & gas field, LNG, offshore oil & gas field, production
* Commissioning, start up, trainer, supervisor, superintendent, RSES, HSE
-
Total
- External Verifier (Assessor) OPERCAP
COURBEVOIE
2013 - 2015
EV Advisor OPERCAP, TOTAL Pau
-
Cegelec Oil & Gas
- Responsable Production/Commissioning/Trainer/ Technical Author
saint denis
2013 - 2015
Cegelec Oil & Gas
-
ATLANTIC TECHNOLOGIES, SBM
- Technical Author
2013 - 2013
* Offshore, SIMOPS,Icaps,
Technical Author Precommissioning/Commissioning
ATLANTIC TECHNOLOGIES, SBM
* Precommissioning and Commissioning, drafting of the operating manual of ``Prelude
project Turret''. Follow the status and updates of commissioning reference documents, including (ICAPS) Precommissioning status index and the Commissioning technical database, the RFC and RFS dossiers, certification, punch list control, planning, and relevant deliverables for the turret Systems SHELL Australia
-
SBM Offshore
- Technical Author
SCHIEDAM
2013 - 2013
Technical Author
-
SNC Lavalin
- Redacteur Technique
Ivry-sur-Seine
2012 - 2013
-
SNC Lavalin
- Deputy Commissioning Manager
Ivry-sur-Seine
2012 - 2012
-
SNC Lavalin
- Deputy Commissioning Manager
Ivry-sur-Seine
2012 - 2012
* Precommissioning and Commissioning of CPF Upgrade for TOTAL E&P Russia
Kharyaga,
Phase III Project. Follow the status and updates of commissioning reference documents, including (ICAPS) Precommissioning status index and the Commissioning technical database, the RFC and RFS dossiers, certification, punch list control, planning, and relevant deliverables for all production equipment. and TOTAL E&P CONGO Djeno. Follow the execution of commissioning activities in the
Safety water ring, ensuring that Company requirements are fulfilled within Contractor's
standards, in accordance with the principles of OPERCOM methodology.
-
SNC Lavalin
- Deputy Commissioning Manager
Ivry-sur-Seine
2012 - 2012
-
SAMBREMEUSE
- Technical Author
2011 - 2011
* Drafting of the operating manual of alls on-shore fields of SAMBREMEUSE ;
-
Sambremeuse
- Production Supervisor
2011 - 2011
SAMBREMEUSE
-
SPIE - ARKEMA
- Technical Author
2008 - 2008
* Drafting of the operating manual, procedures and synoptic. For new electrolyse ;
-
ANOTECH
- Trainer
2008 - 2010
* Courses and the evaluations for new operators, and training on the site of TOTAL GABON ;
-
EKIS
- Technical Author
2008 - 2008
-
EKIS
- Technical Author
2008 - 2008
-
ANOTECH TOTAL
- Trainer
COURBEVOIE
2008 - 2010
APPLICATIONS
Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Acrobat, Access
LANGUAGES
French: Native
English: fluent
-
SPIE - ARKEMA
- Technical Author
2008 - 2008
-
DOMEXPATS - PRESTOIL
- Operation & Commissioning Manager & Manager
2007 - 2007
* Recruitment of personal
* Budget production (60.000 Euro/month) ;
* Pre-commissioning / commissioning / start-up ;
* Organization of the production team work
* Ensuring the production ;
* Trucking and sale ;
-
DOMEXPATS PRESTOIL
- Operation & Commissioning Manager
2007 - 2007
-
Drilnet
- Trainer
Marseille
2006 - 2007
* Exploitation management training of Venezuelan people ;
* Pre-commissioning /commissioning, start-up, instrumentation exploitation production (training in English)
* Training of 10 Nigerian people in production and exploitation, in English ;
-
CEGELEC PANAFRICAN
- Trainer
Saint-Denis
2006 - 2007
-
Dietsmann
- Trainer
Monaco
2006 - 2007
-
DRILLNET
- Trainer
2006 - 2007
-
CEGELEC - PANAFRICAN
- Trainer
2006 - 2006
-
SERPRO - TOTAL - BDI
- Production & Commissioning Supervisor & Production manager
2003 - 2004
* Production manager (33.000 bbls/days) on DCS systems YOKOGAWA during the start-up and the commissioning on a new production unit ;
-
SERPRO TOTAL BDI
- Production & Commissioning Supervisor
2003 - 2004
-
JEAN LUTZ SA
- Production Supervisor & Trainer
2001 - 2002
* Reporting system on any alteration or operations status of the site
* Followup by regular inspections and reading interpretation of the production control system
* Supervision of all production works and followup of the maintenance and the contractor
* Work in the plant with a lot of jobs in Singapore, USA, and north of Europe
-
JEAN - LUTZ SA
- Production Supervisor & Trainer
2001 - 2002
-
DIETSMANN - GNPOC
- Production Supervisor & Trainer
1999 - 1999
-
DIETSMANN - GNPOC
- Production Supervisor & Trainer
1999 - 1999
-
DIETSMANN GNPOC
- Production Supervisor
Monaco
1999 - 1999
-
DIETSMANN - TOTAL
- Production Supervisor & Trainer
1997 - 1998
-
DIETSMANN - TOTAL
- Production Supervisor & Trainer
1997 - 1998
-
DIETSMANN TOTAL
- Production Supervisor
COURBEVOIE
1997 - 1998
-
IPEDEX - SHELL - RABI
- Operator
1994 - 1996
-
SHELL
- Operator
1994 - 1996
-
GEOSERVICES
- Production Operator
Roissy en France
1993 - 1993
-
GEOSERVICES
- Production Operator
Roissy en France
1993 - 1993
-
GEOSERVICES
- Operator
Roissy en France
1992 - 1992
-
GEOSERVICES
- Operator
Roissy en France
1992 - 1992
-
GEOSERVICES
- Operator
Roissy en France
1992 - 1992
-
GEOSERVICES
- Operator
Roissy en France
1992 - 1992
-
ELF VicBild
- Operateur
1992 - 1993
-
GEOSERVICES
- Operator
Roissy en France
1991 - 1991
-
GEOSERVICES
- Operator
Roissy en France
1991 - 1991
-
GEOSERVICES
- Operator
Roissy en France
1990 - 1990
-
GEOSERVICES
- Operator
Roissy en France
1990 - 1990
-
GEOSERVICES
- Operator
Roissy en France
1989 - 1989
-
GEOSERVICES
- Operator
Roissy en France
1989 - 1989
-
GEOSERVICES
- Operator
Roissy en France
1989 - 1989
-
GEOSERVICES
- Operator
Roissy en France
1989 - 1989
-
GEOSERVICES
- Chief Operator
Roissy en France
1989 - 1993
