Philippe DIAS

Paris

Currently Senior Manager in Mazars, I'm working in financial audit specialized in banking sector as well as developing banking regulation skills within Mazars (specialized in Basel III regulation) and doing Transaction Services missions. Otherwise, I am involved in Mazars life through recruitments of juniors and preparing banking events.

Mazars is an international, integrated and independent organisation, specialising in audit, accounting, tax and advisory services. Mazars can rely on the skills of 13,000 professionnals in more than 70 countries which make up its integrated partnership on five continents.

Mes compétences :
Banking
Corporate finance
Finance
Régulation

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas - Strategic Analyst

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Au sein de l’équipe Finance Groupe, Direction Financière du Groupe BNP Paribas, je suis membre du département Strategic Management Control (SMC) travaillant sur tous les aspects liés au Pilier 2 (exercice de transparence, ICAAP) et aux exercices de stress test (budgétaire, EBA).

  • Mazars - Financial consultant in the Banking Sector

    Paris La Défense 2012 - 2016 Financial consultant in the Banking Sector specialized in the Banking Prudential Regulation

  • MAZARS - AUDIT FINANCIER & CONSEIL - MANAGER

    2009 - maintenant Manager au sein du secteur banque en charge des missions d'audit légal Dexia Crédit Local, Banque PSA Finance, BFT (Banque de Financement et de Trésorerie - filiale de CASA) & de la mission de contrôleur spécifique pour la SFEF (Société de Financement de l'Economie Française)

    Participation active à l'offre Bâle 3

    Réalisations de missions de conseil ponctuelles

    Recrutement de collaborateurs

    Animation de formations bancaires au sein du cabinet

    Réalisation d'études sur le secteur bancaire (benchmark, Bâle III)

  • MAZARS - SENIOR - AUDIT FINANCIER & TRANSACTION SERVICES

    Paris La Défense 2007 - 2009 Responsable de mission (auditeur senior) de la ligne de métier banque en charge de la mission d'audit légal Dexia Crédit Local & de la mission de contrôleur spécifique pour le compte de la SFEF (Société de Financement de l'Economie Française)

    Responsable de mission (auditeur senior) en charge de la réalisation de due diligence buy-side et sell-side (secteurs d'activités variés)

    Recrutement de collaborateurs débutants pour la ligne de métier AUDIT FINANCIER

    Animation de formations bancaires au sein du cabinet

  • MAZARS - SENIOR - AUDIT FINANCIER

    Paris La Défense 2004 - 2007 Responsable de mission (auditeur senior) en charge de la réalisation d'audits légaux (secteur banque - DEXIA, secteur service - LAGARDERE MULTIMEDIA, secteur distribution - SELCODIS) ainsi que de la réalisation de missions ponctuelles (SOA TECHNIP Brésil et SANOFI-AVENTIS)

