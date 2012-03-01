Philippe DIEMER

-
03-2012 / 01-2013 - Company:VALORBOIS, affiliate of the US Group ENVIVA, Energy provider and manufacturer of wood Pellets.
FINANCIAL CONTROLLER based in Liège (Belgium)
All round responsibility of the Accounting Administration of the affiliate
Month end closing: Intercompany reconciliations and confirmations, Managing of the closing entries US GAAP.
Budget vs. Actual comparison per Business Unit on a monthly basis
Participate in monthly forecast revisions
Budget preparation: Prepare input based on actuals and actualize with Budget owners previews for coming future periods.
Continuous process improvement initiatives internal controls improvement
06/2011 – 09/2011 - Société: OCÉ France : Affiliate of CANON Inc. Hardware (printers, copiers and scanners), software, services and imaging supplies.
RISK AND COMPLIANCE MANAGER(based in Paris)
Tests of Design description of the Internal Control processes
Propose recommendations and develop « Best Practices »
Evaluate the « Test of Effectiveness » with « Test Descriptions »
Design the Segregation of Duties matrix
Follow up with « Process Owners » and « Testers » the Compliance with the Group risk management policy
08-2009 / 01-2010 - Company: BAXTER FRANCE, A global, diversified healthcare company, Baxter applies a unique combination of expertise in medical devices, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology to create products that advance patient care worldwide. Baxter had 2009 sales of $12.6 billion and has approximately 49,700 employees.
SOX Coordinator (Based in Paris)
Narratives and Business Process Descriptions
Local Port Folio development of Corporate Sox Procedures
Sox testing & Management reviews
Management advise: provide guidelines & best practices
01-2009 / 03-2009 - Company: ANTAES MANAGEMENT CONSULTING, Consulting Group based in Geneva, Switzerland, specialised in management, strategy and organization services for companies in the Service sector (Banks, Insurances, Government Departments) and in the Industrial sector (Swiss watches, Building Constructions and Civil works).
SENIOR AUDIT CONTROLLER (based in Geneva)
In order to obtain compliance with Swiss Internal Controls legal obligation, develop Business Process Description for a Swiss company specialised in Building Constructions and Civil Works (Based in Geneva)
Sox testing for a International leading Mobile Phone Operator Works (Based in Lausanne)
02-2008 / 07-2008 - Company: VALEO, one of the world's leading supplier of automotive equipment. An independent industrial group, focused on the design, production and sale of components and integrated systems for cars and trucks. Present in 28 countries, the Group employs 61,200 people at 125 production sites, 62 Research & Development centers and 9 distribution platforms.
SENIOR INTERNAL CONTROLS CONSULTANT
Internal controls and audit quality reviews of the affiliates of the group (Asia, South America and Western Europe)
Evaluate the quality of the internal control self-assessments of the units
Identify the needs for remediation
Ensure the consistency of approach across the group
Provide guidelines and training and promote best practices
08-2007 / 12-2007 - Company: DELMO, affiliate of the group CARRIER (U.T.C.). With it’s 40 manufacturing units worldwide, the group Carrier takes the world leadership in air conditioning and refrigeration. Carrier counts 44,000 employees in 172 different countries (2,200 in France).
INTERNAL CONTROLS MANAGER & CFO
Work with the Business Unit Management to ensure that adequate process of internal control is in place
Ensure Business Organisation meets the expectation of adequate corporate governance
Analyse the different business processes to investigate segregation of duties are in place
Work with the business IT function to ensure business related segregation of duties match with the system user access rights
Identify, monitor and mitigate major business risks
05-2007 / 07- 2007 - Company: DE LAGE LANDEN, affiliate of the RABOBANK. Rabobank. Financial Service Institute ranked among the top 30 banks in the world because of its strong balance sheet: assets of EUR402 billion and group equity of EUR22 billion. RABOBANK offers the benefits of AAA-rated global financial market experience and an extensive range of financial products and services.
SENIOR SOX PROFESSIONAL
Description documentation and walk-throughs of business processes
Assistance in developing remediation plans and process improvements
Develop risk and activities matrices and detect failures in the segregation of duties
Develop the internal control process of the significant accounts review
05-2006 / 12-2006 - Company: ALSTOM, world leader in transport and energy infrastructure. Present in 70 countries, major worldwide player in equipment and services for power generation and rail transport (high speed trains), 90% of group turnover (€14 billion) achieved outside France, 60,000employees.
SENIOR INTERNAL CONTROLS CONSULTANT
Internal controls and audit quality reviews worldwide (Asia, Africa, Northern and southern Europe)
Evaluate the quality of the internal control self-assessments of the units
Confirm the level of maturity of the financial controls
Identify the needs for remediation
Ensure the consistency of approach across the group
Provide guidelines and training and promote best practices
05-2005 / 04-2006 - Company : IPG - Inter Public Group. Affiliates of the agencies LOWE and DRAFT, agencies in media, advertising and marketing. IPG is the worldwide third biggest advertising group.
SOX INTERNAL CONTROLS MANAGER
Project Coordinator for the agencies of LOWE and DRAFT in Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam
Review of the process descriptions and narratives with process owners
Review with process owners internal controls for SOX compliance
Coordinate a team of 6 consultants to perform internal controls tests
Facilitates the SOX audit test by the external Auditors : KPMG
Develop remediation plans with local Financial Management
01-2005 / 04-2005 - Company : US-Can. Affiliate in Laon (French Department 02) of a US manufacturing company producing aerosol cans. Staff : 200 . Turnover : 180 M€
EUROPEAN SOX CONSULTANT
Design of existing internal procedures, Flow Charts, narratives and activities matrix
Identify risks and design risks and controls matrix
Perform walk-through tests with local process owners
Write audit plans and perform tests
Develop correction action logs and coordinate remediation plans
Review management approval process with local Financial Managers
2000 / 2004 : Company : ISO HEALTHCARE CONSULTING, Management Consulting Company Intelligence Strategy & Organisation for Pharmaceutical industry. Turnover Global : 50 M USD.
FINANCIAL CONTROLLER EUROPE (Based in Paris and London)
Reporting to the President Europe and the CFO in the US, I had the overall responsibility for the Finance Function in London and Paris, including :
Financial and Management accounting US GAAP and HYPERION
Participation in the development of a cost price and profitability accounting system
Budgeting, forecasting and reporting to the parent company in the US
General administration and management control accounting
Support to global management team and line management
1991 / 2000 : Company : AASHIMA FRANCE (Roissy 95)Member of the Dutch group AASHIMA NV, supplier of computer components.
Turnover France : 140 M FF. Net result : 2,7 M FF, Staff : 25
FINANCE DIRECTOR AND PLANT MANAGER (based in Paris)
Budgeting, forecasting and reporting to the parent company in the Netherlands
Financial planning, cash flow management, budget, forecasts, reporting
System experience as Novell administrator, financial and sales information system
Logistics & After sales : stock administration, inventories, transport
Human resources : recruiting, salaries, social and fiscal declarations
1987 / 1991 : Company : TALENS FRANCE (Gonesse 95)
Wholesaler dealer in artist’s paint. Turnover : 30 M FF
ACCOUNTING MANAGER (based in Paris)
General Accounting and Controlling
1982 / 1987 : Company : AKZO CHEMICALS, Dutch multinational; Turnover : 45 000 M FF. Staff : 70 000 worldwide
INTERNAL AUDITOR
Financial and Operational Audit for AKZO affiliates in French speaking countries in Europe (Belgium) and in Africa (Marocco and Ivory Coast)