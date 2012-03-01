Philippe DIEMER

I am a free lance International Audit & Finance Interim Manager



I am mobile all over Western Europe.



I speak fluently English, French and Dutch. I understand spoken German.



I have had several years experience in Operational Finance (Financial Controller, CFO, Hyperion Reporting) and in addition to that, I have been operating as Independent Consultant in SOX, Audit and Internal Controls.



I have been working as Reporting Manager and Controller for:

*ENVIVA - the world leadership in alternative energy provider and manufacturer of wood pellets

* CARRIER - the world leadership in air conditioning and refrigeration

* ISO HEALTHCARE GROUP – Consultancy group specialised for pharmaceutical industry

* AASHIMA INTERNAIONAL – Import and distribution of Computer Hardware

* TALENS FRANCE – Wholesaler dealer in artist’s paint



As Audit and Finance Consultant, I had the opportunity to work with:

* Océ (CANON) – Hardware (printers, copiers and scanners), software, services and imaging supplies

* BAXTER – a US Pharmaceutical industry

* ANTAES – a Swiss based consultancy group

* VALEO - one of the world's leading automotive suppliers

* CARRIER - the world leadership in air conditioning and refrigeration

* RABOBANK - Financial Service Institute (AAA classified) ranked among the top 30 banks in the world

* ALSTOM - world leader in transport (high speed trains) and energy infrastructure

* IPG (Inter Public Group companies) - the worldwide third biggest media and advertising group.