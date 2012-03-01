Menu

Philippe DIEMER

PARIS

I am a free lance International Audit & Finance Interim Manager

I am mobile all over Western Europe.

I speak fluently English, French and Dutch. I understand spoken German.

I have had several years experience in Operational Finance (Financial Controller, CFO, Hyperion Reporting) and in addition to that, I have been operating as Independent Consultant in SOX, Audit and Internal Controls.

I have been working as Reporting Manager and Controller for:
*ENVIVA - the world leadership in alternative energy provider and manufacturer of wood pellets
* CARRIER - the world leadership in air conditioning and refrigeration
* ISO HEALTHCARE GROUP – Consultancy group specialised for pharmaceutical industry
* AASHIMA INTERNAIONAL – Import and distribution of Computer Hardware
* TALENS FRANCE – Wholesaler dealer in artist’s paint

As Audit and Finance Consultant, I had the opportunity to work with:
* Océ (CANON) – Hardware (printers, copiers and scanners), software, services and imaging supplies
* BAXTER – a US Pharmaceutical industry
* ANTAES – a Swiss based consultancy group
* VALEO - one of the world's leading automotive suppliers
* CARRIER - the world leadership in air conditioning and refrigeration
* RABOBANK - Financial Service Institute (AAA classified) ranked among the top 30 banks in the world
* ALSTOM - world leader in transport (high speed trains) and energy infrastructure
* IPG (Inter Public Group companies) - the worldwide third biggest media and advertising group.

Entreprises

  • VALORBOIS, affiliate of the US Group ENVIVA, Energy provider and manufacturer of wood Pellets. -  FINANCIAL CONTROLLER

    2012 - maintenant 03-2012 / 01-2013 - Company:VALORBOIS, affiliate of the US Group ENVIVA, Energy provider and manufacturer of wood Pellets.

    FINANCIAL CONTROLLER based in Liège (Belgium)

    All round responsibility of the Accounting Administration of the affiliate
    Month end closing: Intercompany reconciliations and confirmations, Managing of the closing entries US GAAP.
    Budget vs. Actual comparison per Business Unit on a monthly basis
    Participate in monthly forecast revisions
    Budget preparation: Prepare input based on actuals and actualize with Budget owners previews for coming future periods.
    Continuous process improvement initiatives internal controls improvement

  • OCÉ France. Affiliate of CANON Inc. hardware, software, services and imaging supplies - RISK AND COMPLIANCE MANAGER

    2011 - 2011 06/2011 – 09/2011 - Société: OCÉ France : Affiliate of CANON Inc. Hardware (printers, copiers and scanners), software, services and imaging supplies.

    RISK AND COMPLIANCE MANAGER(based in Paris)

    Tests of Design description of the Internal Control processes
    Propose recommendations and develop « Best Practices »
    Evaluate the « Test of Effectiveness » with « Test Descriptions »
    Design the Segregation of Duties matrix
    Follow up with « Process Owners » and « Testers » the Compliance with the Group risk management policy

  • BAXTER FRANCE, A global, diversified pharmaceutical and biotechnology company - SOX COORDINATOR

    2009 - 2010 08-2009 / 01-2010 - Company: BAXTER FRANCE, A global, diversified healthcare company, Baxter applies a unique combination of expertise in medical devices, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology to create products that advance patient care worldwide. Baxter had 2009 sales of $12.6 billion and has approximately 49,700 employees.

    SOX Coordinator (Based in Paris)

    Narratives and Business Process Descriptions
    Local Port Folio development of Corporate Sox Procedures
    Sox testing & Management reviews
    Management advise: provide guidelines & best practices

  • ANTAES, Consulting Group based in Geneva, Switzerland, specialised in management Consulting -  SENIOR AUDIT CONSULTANT

    2009 - 2009 01-2009 / 03-2009 - Company: ANTAES MANAGEMENT CONSULTING, Consulting Group based in Geneva, Switzerland, specialised in management, strategy and organization services for companies in the Service sector (Banks, Insurances, Government Departments) and in the Industrial sector (Swiss watches, Building Constructions and Civil works).

    SENIOR AUDIT CONTROLLER (based in Geneva)

    In order to obtain compliance with Swiss Internal Controls legal obligation, develop Business Process Description for a Swiss company specialised in Building Constructions and Civil Works (Based in Geneva)
    Sox testing for a International leading Mobile Phone Operator Works (Based in Lausanne)

  • VALEO, one of the world's leading supplier of automotive equipment - SENIOR INTERNAL CONTROLS CONSULTANT

    2008 - 2008 02-2008 / 07-2008 - Company: VALEO, one of the world's leading supplier of automotive equipment. An independent industrial group, focused on the design, production and sale of components and integrated systems for cars and trucks. Present in 28 countries, the Group employs 61,200 people at 125 production sites, 62 Research & Development centers and 9 distribution platforms.

    SENIOR INTERNAL CONTROLS CONSULTANT

    Internal controls and audit quality reviews of the affiliates of the group (Asia, South America and Western Europe)
    Evaluate the quality of the internal control self-assessments of the units
    Identify the needs for remediation
    Ensure the consistency of approach across the group
    Provide guidelines and training and promote best practices

  • DELMO, affiliate of the group CARRIER (U.T.C.) - INTERNAL CONTROLS MANAGER & CFO

    2007 - 2007 08-2007 / 12-2007 - Company: DELMO, affiliate of the group CARRIER (U.T.C.). With it’s 40 manufacturing units worldwide, the group Carrier takes the world leadership in air conditioning and refrigeration. Carrier counts 44,000 employees in 172 different countries (2,200 in France).

    INTERNAL CONTROLS MANAGER & CFO

    Work with the Business Unit Management to ensure that adequate process of internal control is in place
    Ensure Business Organisation meets the expectation of adequate corporate governance
    Analyse the different business processes to investigate segregation of duties are in place
    Work with the business IT function to ensure business related segregation of duties match with the system user access rights
    Identify, monitor and mitigate major business risks

  • DE LAGE LANDEN, affiliate of the RABOBANK - SENIOR SOX PROFESSIONAL

    2007 - 2007 05-2007 / 07- 2007 - Company: DE LAGE LANDEN, affiliate of the RABOBANK. Rabobank. Financial Service Institute ranked among the top 30 banks in the world because of its strong balance sheet: assets of EUR402 billion and group equity of EUR22 billion. RABOBANK offers the benefits of AAA-rated global financial market experience and an extensive range of financial products and services.

    SENIOR SOX PROFESSIONAL

    Description documentation and walk-throughs of business processes
    Assistance in developing remediation plans and process improvements
    Develop risk and activities matrices and detect failures in the segregation of duties
    Develop the internal control process of the significant accounts review

  • ALSTOM, world leader in transport and energy infrastructure - SENIOR INTERNAL CONTROLS CONSULTANT

    2006 - 2006 05-2006 / 12-2006 - Company: ALSTOM, world leader in transport and energy infrastructure. Present in 70 countries, major worldwide player in equipment and services for power generation and rail transport (high speed trains), 90% of group turnover (€14 billion) achieved outside France, 60,000employees.

    SENIOR INTERNAL CONTROLS CONSULTANT

    Internal controls and audit quality reviews worldwide (Asia, Africa, Northern and southern Europe)
    Evaluate the quality of the internal control self-assessments of the units
    Confirm the level of maturity of the financial controls
    Identify the needs for remediation
    Ensure the consistency of approach across the group
    Provide guidelines and training and promote best practices

  • IPG - Inter Public Group, specialized in media, advertising and marketing - SOX INTERNAL CONTROLS MANAGER

    2005 - 2006 05-2005 / 04-2006 - Company : IPG - Inter Public Group. Affiliates of the agencies LOWE and DRAFT, agencies in media, advertising and marketing. IPG is the worldwide third biggest advertising group.

    SOX INTERNAL CONTROLS MANAGER

    Project Coordinator for the agencies of LOWE and DRAFT in Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam
    Review of the process descriptions and narratives with process owners
    Review with process owners internal controls for SOX compliance
    Coordinate a team of 6 consultants to perform internal controls tests
    Facilitates the SOX audit test by the external Auditors : KPMG
    Develop remediation plans with local Financial Management

  • US-Can, a US manufacturing company producing aerosol cans - EUROPEAN SOX CONSULTANT

    2005 - 2005 01-2005 / 04-2005 - Company : US-Can. Affiliate in Laon (French Department 02) of a US manufacturing company producing aerosol cans. Staff : 200 . Turnover : 180 M€

    EUROPEAN SOX CONSULTANT

    Design of existing internal procedures, Flow Charts, narratives and activities matrix
    Identify risks and design risks and controls matrix
    Perform walk-through tests with local process owners
    Write audit plans and perform tests
    Develop correction action logs and coordinate remediation plans
    Review management approval process with local Financial Managers

  • FREELANCE, INDEPENDANT - Audit & Finance Consultant

    2005 - maintenant

  • ISO HEALTHCARE CONSULTING, Management Consulting Company Intelligence Strategy & Organisation - FINANCIAL CONTROLLER EUROPE

    2000 - 2004 2000 / 2004 : Company : ISO HEALTHCARE CONSULTING, Management Consulting Company Intelligence Strategy & Organisation for Pharmaceutical industry. Turnover Global : 50 M USD.

    FINANCIAL CONTROLLER EUROPE (Based in Paris and London)

    Reporting to the President Europe and the CFO in the US, I had the overall responsibility for the Finance Function in London and Paris, including :
    Financial and Management accounting US GAAP and HYPERION
    Participation in the development of a cost price and profitability accounting system
    Budgeting, forecasting and reporting to the parent company in the US
    General administration and management control accounting
    Support to global management team and line management

  • AASHIMA FRANCE, supplier of computer components. - FINANCE DIRECTOR AND PLANT MANAGER

    1991 - 1999 1991 / 2000 : Company : AASHIMA FRANCE (Roissy 95)Member of the Dutch group AASHIMA NV, supplier of computer components.
    Turnover France : 140 M FF. Net result : 2,7 M FF, Staff : 25

    FINANCE DIRECTOR AND PLANT MANAGER (based in Paris)

    Budgeting, forecasting and reporting to the parent company in the Netherlands
    Financial planning, cash flow management, budget, forecasts, reporting
    System experience as Novell administrator, financial and sales information system
    Logistics & After sales : stock administration, inventories, transport
    Human resources : recruiting, salaries, social and fiscal declarations

  • TALENS FRANCE, Wholesaler dealer in artist’s paint - ACCOUNTING MANAGER

    1987 - 1991 1987 / 1991 : Company : TALENS FRANCE (Gonesse 95)
    Wholesaler dealer in artist’s paint. Turnover : 30 M FF

    ACCOUNTING MANAGER (based in Paris)

    General Accounting and Controlling

  • AKZO CHEMICALS, Dutch Petrochemical Industry - INTERNAL AUDITOR

    1982 - 1987 1982 / 1987 : Company : AKZO CHEMICALS, Dutch multinational; Turnover : 45 000 M FF. Staff : 70 000 worldwide

    INTERNAL AUDITOR

    Financial and Operational Audit for AKZO affiliates in French speaking countries in Europe (Belgium) and in Africa (Marocco and Ivory Coast)

Formations

  • NIVRA, Nederlands Instituut Van Register Accountants (Amsterdam)

    Amsterdam 1981 - 1987 CPA

  • LORENTZ LYCEEUM EINDHOVEN (Eindhoven)

    Eindhoven 1972 - 1978 Secondary education at level Atheneum (Maths ; Physics) - Compétences acquises, disciplines abordées, activités annexes.

