Philippe DIENNE D'HALLUIN

En résumé

INTERNATIONAL SALES ACCOUNT DIRECTOR

More than 20 years of successful experience selling internationally high end solutions, developing business & products, building strong & valuable relationship with global customer in Packaging (carton, flexibles, pouches) with Machines (filling process, multi packaging), Flavors in Beverages, Industrial Waste Water.

Key experiences: Business development / Global account management / Global agreement / Legal & Financial / Risk evaluation / Complex negotiations / International sales / Cross cultural / Global virtual team leadership / Strategic planning / High-End Product & solutions / Product development & management / Price structure & management / Europe, USA, Latam, Brazil, Australia, other regions / Management.

Strategic Clients : Nestlé - Lactalis - Danone - PepsiCo
Packaging (Carton - Flexible - Plastic)
Flavors (Beverages)

KEY SKILLS

International Sales and Marketing graduate with 20 years of extensive experience in Account Management, Negotiations
Management of multicultural teams, technical complex
Projects follow-up, Leadership and management of global accounts, with a significant commitment to Strategic developments
Development and Implementation of commercial policy, vision and long term.
Organization, working methods and performance measurement.
Simple and direct communication to audiences of all sizes.
Ability to synthasis and analysis in complex international environments
Communication WW via Webex, Lync

SIGNIFICANT ACHIEVEMENTS

Establishing high level relationships & developments with strategic clients : Nestlé, Danone, Lactalis, Bongrain, Pernod, OSG, Reckitt.
Technical, marketing & sales approach Coordination & implementation of major projects, new clients to enable long term growth.

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCES

GLOBAL ACCOUNTS DIRECTOR, FUJI SEAL
2016 - now : Nestlé, Lactalis, PepsiCo

GLOBAL ACCOUNT MANAGER, GUALAPACK
2010 - 2016 : Global Account Manager, strategic clients, 25 ME

EUROPE SALES ACCOUNT DIRECTOR BEVERAGES, SYMRISE
2007 - 2010 : Europe Sales Account Director, strategic accounts, 8 ME

EUROPE KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER, SMURFIT KAPPA
2003 - 2007 : KAM Europe Nestlé, > 60 ME

SALES & MARKETING DEVELOPMENT MANAGER, FRANCE & MAGHREB, MEADWESTVACO
1998 - 2003 : New segments developments, France 4 ME

KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER, ARJO WIGGINS
1991 – 1998 : KAM Paris area, 2.5 ME

PERSONNAL & TRAINING

INSEAD, ISIPCA, VBSS MEAD CORP, KRAUTHAMMER
Licence (2004), Master (VAE)
Former high-level sportman (running, tennis & golf)

Languages : Fluent English /French

Mes compétences :
Aluminium
Boissons
Chef de Projets
Chimie
EMEA
Europe
Flexible
Fragrance
International
KAM
Manager
Marketing
Marketing technique
Microsoft Project
Packaging
Parfum
Sales
Sales & Marketing
Technique
ventes

Entreprises

  • FUJI SEAL - Global Accounts Manager

    2016 - 2018 Strategic clients : Nestlé, Lactalis, PepsiCo

  • Gualapack - Global Sales Manager

    2009 - 2016 Key clients : Lactalis / Nestlé / Danone
    BabyFood, Beverages, Dairy markets

  • Symrise - Europe Key Account Director

    Clichy 2007 - 2009 Key clients : Nestlé - Danone - OSG, Pernod

  • SMURFIT KAPPA Group - EMEA Sales & Marketing Account Manager

    SAINT MANDE 2003 - 2007 • Reporting with EMEA Lead Buyers from Nestlé & Reckitt Benckiser
    • Sales coordination of 6 Smurfit Kappa Solid Board plants in Europe
    • Marketing & Sales developments
    • Solid Board Cluster Reporting – Business Plan 2003-2007.
    • Products, innovations, clients and markets analyses
    • French team creation on Baden plant : recruitment (2 people), management internal organization

    • Achievements :

    - new client Reckitt Benckiser 6M€
    - Nestlé contracts after Smurfit & Kappa merger maintained +20 M€
    - new clients in French market : Saverne / Kronenbourg 500 k€/year

  • MeadWestvaco - Sales & Marketing Account Manager

    Déols 1998 - 2003

  • ARJO WIGGINS - MONTEVRAIN - Key Account Manager

    1991 - 1998 Aera sales manager for Paris major companies and administrations - Developments and sales.
    Sales target : +240 t - Achieved : +430 t. 13 new clients :14 MF

Formations