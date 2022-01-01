Philippe DIENNE D'HALLUIN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
INTERNATIONAL SALES ACCOUNT DIRECTOR
More than 20 years of successful experience selling internationally high end solutions, developing business & products, building strong & valuable relationship with global customer in Packaging (carton, flexibles, pouches) with Machines (filling process, multi packaging), Flavors in Beverages, Industrial Waste Water.
Key experiences: Business development / Global account management / Global agreement / Legal & Financial / Risk evaluation / Complex negotiations / International sales / Cross cultural / Global virtual team leadership / Strategic planning / High-End Product & solutions / Product development & management / Price structure & management / Europe, USA, Latam, Brazil, Australia, other regions / Management.
Strategic Clients : Nestlé - Lactalis - Danone - PepsiCo
Packaging (Carton - Flexible - Plastic)
Flavors (Beverages)
KEY SKILLS
International Sales and Marketing graduate with 20 years of extensive experience in Account Management, Negotiations
Management of multicultural teams, technical complex
Projects follow-up, Leadership and management of global accounts, with a significant commitment to Strategic developments
Development and Implementation of commercial policy, vision and long term.
Organization, working methods and performance measurement.
Simple and direct communication to audiences of all sizes.
Ability to synthasis and analysis in complex international environments
Communication WW via Webex, Lync
SIGNIFICANT ACHIEVEMENTS
Establishing high level relationships & developments with strategic clients : Nestlé, Danone, Lactalis, Bongrain, Pernod, OSG, Reckitt.
Technical, marketing & sales approach Coordination & implementation of major projects, new clients to enable long term growth.
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCES
GLOBAL ACCOUNTS DIRECTOR, FUJI SEAL
2016 - now : Nestlé, Lactalis, PepsiCo
GLOBAL ACCOUNT MANAGER, GUALAPACK
2010 - 2016 : Global Account Manager, strategic clients, 25 ME
EUROPE SALES ACCOUNT DIRECTOR BEVERAGES, SYMRISE
2007 - 2010 : Europe Sales Account Director, strategic accounts, 8 ME
EUROPE KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER, SMURFIT KAPPA
2003 - 2007 : KAM Europe Nestlé, > 60 ME
SALES & MARKETING DEVELOPMENT MANAGER, FRANCE & MAGHREB, MEADWESTVACO
1998 - 2003 : New segments developments, France 4 ME
KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER, ARJO WIGGINS
1991 – 1998 : KAM Paris area, 2.5 ME
PERSONNAL & TRAINING
INSEAD, ISIPCA, VBSS MEAD CORP, KRAUTHAMMER
Licence (2004), Master (VAE)
Former high-level sportman (running, tennis & golf)
Languages : Fluent English /French
Mes compétences :
Aluminium
Boissons
Chef de Projets
Chimie
EMEA
Europe
Flexible
Fragrance
International
KAM
Manager
Marketing
Marketing technique
Microsoft Project
Packaging
Parfum
Sales
Sales & Marketing
Technique
ventes