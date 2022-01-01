Philippe DIENNE D'HALLUIN

INTERNATIONAL SALES ACCOUNT DIRECTOR



More than 20 years of successful experience selling internationally high end solutions, developing business & products, building strong & valuable relationship with global customer in Packaging (carton, flexibles, pouches) with Machines (filling process, multi packaging), Flavors in Beverages, Industrial Waste Water.



Key experiences: Business development / Global account management / Global agreement / Legal & Financial / Risk evaluation / Complex negotiations / International sales / Cross cultural / Global virtual team leadership / Strategic planning / High-End Product & solutions / Product development & management / Price structure & management / Europe, USA, Latam, Brazil, Australia, other regions / Management.



Strategic Clients : Nestlé - Lactalis - Danone - PepsiCo

Packaging (Carton - Flexible - Plastic)

Flavors (Beverages)



KEY SKILLS



International Sales and Marketing graduate with 20 years of extensive experience in Account Management, Negotiations

Management of multicultural teams, technical complex

Projects follow-up, Leadership and management of global accounts, with a significant commitment to Strategic developments

Development and Implementation of commercial policy, vision and long term.

Organization, working methods and performance measurement.

Simple and direct communication to audiences of all sizes.

Ability to synthasis and analysis in complex international environments

Communication WW via Webex, Lync



SIGNIFICANT ACHIEVEMENTS



Establishing high level relationships & developments with strategic clients : Nestlé, Danone, Lactalis, Bongrain, Pernod, OSG, Reckitt.

Technical, marketing & sales approach Coordination & implementation of major projects, new clients to enable long term growth.



PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCES



GLOBAL ACCOUNTS DIRECTOR, FUJI SEAL

2016 - now : Nestlé, Lactalis, PepsiCo



GLOBAL ACCOUNT MANAGER, GUALAPACK

2010 - 2016 : Global Account Manager, strategic clients, 25 ME



EUROPE SALES ACCOUNT DIRECTOR BEVERAGES, SYMRISE

2007 - 2010 : Europe Sales Account Director, strategic accounts, 8 ME



EUROPE KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER, SMURFIT KAPPA

2003 - 2007 : KAM Europe Nestlé, > 60 ME



SALES & MARKETING DEVELOPMENT MANAGER, FRANCE & MAGHREB, MEADWESTVACO

1998 - 2003 : New segments developments, France 4 ME



KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER, ARJO WIGGINS

1991 – 1998 : KAM Paris area, 2.5 ME



PERSONNAL & TRAINING



INSEAD, ISIPCA, VBSS MEAD CORP, KRAUTHAMMER

Licence (2004), Master (VAE)

Former high-level sportman (running, tennis & golf)



Languages : Fluent English /French



Mes compétences :

Aluminium

Boissons

Chef de Projets

Chimie

EMEA

Europe

Flexible

Fragrance

International

KAM

Manager

Marketing

Marketing technique

Microsoft Project

Packaging

Parfum

Sales

Sales & Marketing

Technique

ventes