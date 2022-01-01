Philippe DUPONCELLE

-
Honeywell
- Field Service Leader
Thaon Les Vosges
2019 - maintenant
Honeywell Building Solutions est la division en charge de l’integration des techniques spéciales du bâtiment. (Sécurité, chauffage, air conditionné, gestion d’énergie , ..) Avec mon équipe, je gère les contrats d’entretien HVAC sur mon secteur du Brabant-Wallon et une partie de Bruxelles.
-
Honeywell
- Senior Estimator Fire & Security
Thaon Les Vosges
2017 - 2018
Support technico commercial pour la gamme Feu & sécurité. Conception et estimation des propositions commerciales.
-
Honeywell Life Safety
- Sales Representative & Product Specialist
Thaon Les Vosges
2010 - 2017
Spécialiste produits sur la gamme Intlligente Life Care.
Système d’appel & de communication infirmier
Système multimédia
Gestion des plans de soins
...
-
Honeywell Life Safety
- Product & Marketing Manager
Thaon Les Vosges
2007 - 2010
Responsibilities:
Product:
- Voice of Customers to define the needs
- Choice of supplier
- Technical evaluation of product ;
- Making of datasheets, Manuals and sales brochures ;
- Certification of product ;
- Organization of Sales and Technical training ;
- Price negotiation on a yearly base
- Quality Monitoring (product & logistic)
Marketing:
- Setting up of events ;
- Organization of advertising campaigns ;
- Setting up of sales tools like business gifts, banners, ... ;
- New price list
Achievements:
Product:
* Launch of Esser Fire Detection systems in Belgium ;
* Launch of Ackermann Nurse Call systems in Belgium ;
* Certification of Notifier Fire Detection systems in France
Marketing
* Making of the new price list for 2010
* Making of a lot of sales brochures ;
* Organization of internal & external sales training
-
Honeywell
- Product & Marketing Manager
Thaon Les Vosges
2007 - 2010
En tant que Product & Marjketing Manager, j'étais en charge de 3 gammes de produits:
Esser, système de détection incendie, Eltek, système d'éclairage de secours et Ackermann système d'appel pour les établissements de soins.
Mon rôle consistait à rédiger tous les documents nécessaires concernant ces gammes de produits pour les techniciens et les commerciaux: folder commerciaux, publicités, manuels d'utilisation, fiches techniques, ..
-
Honeywell Life Safety
- Sales Coordinator
2005 - 2007
Responsibilities:
- Organisation of internal sales support ;
- Setting up of commercial and marketing activities (sales documentations,
marketing bulletin, advertising, business gifts, etc...)
- Coordination between suppliers-each department and customers ;
- Special mission: Launch of our range in France
Achievements:
-
Notifier
- Business Development Manager
2000 - 2005
Responsibilities:
- Development of sales activities in the French area of Europe (Walloon,
Luxemburg, Switzerland and France)
- Research of new Distributors
Achievements:
* Growth of turnover : Belgium :40% ; Luxemburg: 5%; Switzerland: 25% ;
* Find of about 10 new distributors in Belgium, 2 in Luxemburg and 4 in
Switzerland.
* Making of list of key contacts in France
-
ZETTLER s.a.
- Project leader
1997 - 1997
Distribution and commissioning of Fire detection,security systems and nurse call
systems manufactured by the mother company in Germany. (Turnover: 6,2 M EUR )
-
TYCO Fire And Integrated Solutions France
- Project Leader
Montigny le Bretonneux
1995 - 2000
Responsibilities:
- Following of sold projects:
- Technical support for installers ;
- Purchase of material by the Logistic Department ;
- Participation of yard meeting ;
- Following of invoicing by Financial Department
Achievements:
* Followed and achieved more than 50 projects a year (value around 125.000 EUR ) ;
* St. Pierre Hospital
* CHR Hospital
* Prison of Nivelles
* ...
-
ZETTELER s.a.
- Sales Engineer Nurse Call Systems
1992 - 1995
Responsibilities:
- Sales of Nurse call systems in Walloon and Luxemburg
Achievements:
* Growth of turnover ;
* Successfully launch of new range
-
ZETTLER s.a.
- Sales Support
1990 - 1992
Responsibilities:
- Sales support for customers and sales team ;
- Making of quotations following inquiries or specifications
Achievements:
* Reorganisation of sales files classification ;
* Increase of sales support
Jamotte s.p.r.l.
Installation and commissioning of Industrial Control Systems.
-
Jamotte sprl
- Technician
1988 - 1990
Responsibilities:
- Configuration and commissioning of Industrial systems ;
- Repair on site of systems