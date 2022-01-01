Menu

Philippe DUPONCELLE

Thaon Les Vosges

En résumé

Mes compétences :
DAN O2 Provider
Formation de base en prévention
Six Sigma Green Belt
DAN first aid Provider
Technical training
Quality Monitoring
Technical support
Siemens Hardware
Sales support
Project Management
Price negotiation
Navision
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Invoicing
Installation and Commissioning

Entreprises

  • Honeywell - Field Service Leader

    Thaon Les Vosges 2019 - maintenant Honeywell Building Solutions est la division en charge de l’integration des techniques spéciales du bâtiment. (Sécurité, chauffage, air conditionné, gestion d’énergie , ..) Avec mon équipe, je gère les contrats d’entretien HVAC sur mon secteur du Brabant-Wallon et une partie de Bruxelles.

  • Honeywell - Senior Estimator Fire & Security

    Thaon Les Vosges 2017 - 2018 Support technico commercial pour la gamme Feu & sécurité. Conception et estimation des propositions commerciales.

  • Honeywell Life Safety - Sales Representative & Product Specialist

    Thaon Les Vosges 2010 - 2017 Spécialiste produits sur la gamme Intlligente Life Care.
    Système d’appel & de communication infirmier
    Système multimédia
    Gestion des plans de soins
    ...

  • Honeywell Life Safety - Product & Marketing Manager

    Thaon Les Vosges 2007 - 2010 Responsibilities:

    Product:
    - Voice of Customers to define the needs
    - Choice of supplier
    - Technical evaluation of product ;
    - Making of datasheets, Manuals and sales brochures ;
    - Certification of product ;
    - Organization of Sales and Technical training ;
    - Price negotiation on a yearly base
    - Quality Monitoring (product & logistic)

    Marketing:
    - Setting up of events ;
    - Organization of advertising campaigns ;
    - Setting up of sales tools like business gifts, banners, ... ;
    - New price list

    Achievements:

    Product:
    * Launch of Esser Fire Detection systems in Belgium ;
    * Launch of Ackermann Nurse Call systems in Belgium ;
    * Certification of Notifier Fire Detection systems in France
    Marketing
    * Making of the new price list for 2010
    * Making of a lot of sales brochures ;
    * Organization of internal & external sales training

  • Honeywell - Product & Marketing Manager

    Thaon Les Vosges 2007 - 2010 En tant que Product & Marjketing Manager, j'étais en charge de 3 gammes de produits:
    Esser, système de détection incendie, Eltek, système d'éclairage de secours et Ackermann système d'appel pour les établissements de soins.
    Mon rôle consistait à rédiger tous les documents nécessaires concernant ces gammes de produits pour les techniciens et les commerciaux: folder commerciaux, publicités, manuels d'utilisation, fiches techniques, ..

  • Honeywell Life Safety - Sales Coordinator

    2005 - 2007 Responsibilities:

    - Organisation of internal sales support ;
    - Setting up of commercial and marketing activities (sales documentations,
    marketing bulletin, advertising, business gifts, etc...)
    - Coordination between suppliers-each department and customers ;
    - Special mission: Launch of our range in France

    Achievements:

  • Notifier - Business Development Manager

    2000 - 2005 Responsibilities:

    - Development of sales activities in the French area of Europe (Walloon,
    Luxemburg, Switzerland and France)
    - Research of new Distributors

    Achievements:

    * Growth of turnover : Belgium :40% ; Luxemburg: 5%; Switzerland: 25% ;
    * Find of about 10 new distributors in Belgium, 2 in Luxemburg and 4 in
    Switzerland.
    * Making of list of key contacts in France

  • ZETTLER s.a. - Project leader

    1997 - 1997 Distribution and commissioning of Fire detection,security systems and nurse call
    systems manufactured by the mother company in Germany. (Turnover: 6,2 M EUR )

  • TYCO Fire And Integrated Solutions France - Project Leader

    Montigny le Bretonneux 1995 - 2000 Responsibilities:

    - Following of sold projects:
    - Technical support for installers ;
    - Purchase of material by the Logistic Department ;
    - Participation of yard meeting ;
    - Following of invoicing by Financial Department

    Achievements:

    * Followed and achieved more than 50 projects a year (value around 125.000 EUR ) ;
    * St. Pierre Hospital
    * CHR Hospital
    * Prison of Nivelles
    * ...

  • ZETTELER s.a. - Sales Engineer Nurse Call Systems

    1992 - 1995 Responsibilities:

    - Sales of Nurse call systems in Walloon and Luxemburg

    Achievements:

    * Growth of turnover ;
    * Successfully launch of new range

  • ZETTLER s.a. - Sales Support

    1990 - 1992 Responsibilities:

    - Sales support for customers and sales team ;
    - Making of quotations following inquiries or specifications

    Achievements:

    * Reorganisation of sales files classification ;
    * Increase of sales support

    Jamotte s.p.r.l.

    Installation and commissioning of Industrial Control Systems.

  • Jamotte sprl - Technician

    1988 - 1990 Responsibilities:

    - Configuration and commissioning of Industrial systems ;
    - Repair on site of systems

Formations

  • Koninklijke PBNA (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 1998 - 1998 Safety Basic Certificate

    A2 in electronic & automation ( - A1 (graduate) in automation & regulation (Cardinal Mercier Institute - (Koninklijke PBNA) ;
    - `6 sigma Green Belt Growth' Certificate (Honeywell)

  • Institut Technique Supérieur Cardinal Mercier (Schaerbeek (Bruxelles))

    Schaerbeek (Bruxelles) 1983 - 1985 Graduat

