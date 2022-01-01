Menu

Philippe DURIVAL

St quentin fallavier

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Sigma Aldrich - Directeur des Ventes Recherche

    St quentin fallavier 2007 - maintenant

  • Sigma Aldrich - Directeur Commercial

    St quentin fallavier 2005 - 2007

  • BioMérieux - Responsable Marketing

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2003 - 2005

  • BioMérieux - Responsable Ventes / Marketing Europe - Division Industrie

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2000 - 2003

  • BioMérieux Deutschland GmbH - Responsable Ventes / Marketing Industrie

    1997 - 2000

  • BioMérieux - Chef de Produit

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 1992 - 1997

  • Bernard Julhiet RH, Lyon - Consultant

    1990 - 1992

  • W. R. Grace - Ingénieur commercial

    1987 - 1990

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Agronomie Et Des Industries Alimentaires (Vandoeuvre Les Nancy)

    Vandoeuvre Les Nancy 1983 - 1986 Aménagement des sols et eaux continentales