Philippe DURIVAL

-
Sigma Aldrich
- Directeur des Ventes Recherche
St quentin fallavier
2007 - maintenant
-
Sigma Aldrich
- Directeur Commercial
St quentin fallavier
2005 - 2007
-
BioMérieux
- Responsable Marketing
MARCY-L'ETOILE
2003 - 2005
-
BioMérieux
- Responsable Ventes / Marketing Europe - Division Industrie
MARCY-L'ETOILE
2000 - 2003
-
BioMérieux Deutschland GmbH
- Responsable Ventes / Marketing Industrie
1997 - 2000
-
BioMérieux
- Chef de Produit
MARCY-L'ETOILE
1992 - 1997
-
Bernard Julhiet RH, Lyon
- Consultant
1990 - 1992
-
W. R. Grace
- Ingénieur commercial
1987 - 1990