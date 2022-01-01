Retail
Philippe DURON
Philippe DURON
ECULLY
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Écully
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
OVAKO
- Directeur des ventes
2006 - maintenant
JACQUEMET
- Responsable Commercial
St-Martin-du-Fresne
2000 - 2006
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Lyon)
Lyon
maintenant
Réseau
Bernard BRUNET
Christophe GARNIER
Gilles PLANET
Jean Luc GUINAMARD
Jean Michel CROUZET
Joëlle DURON
Marie Laure NAUDET
Raphael MURATI
Tete ANNE
Varnier CAMILLE