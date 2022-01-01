My personal professional experience has always been very Marketing and sales oriented through all the positions I have had.
Besides my diploma's, I must say that I'm a "self-made businessman".
I started to work in Lille, France, in the reservation and group departments of a domestic airline.
Since then, I have had the opportunity to work for different international companies, mainly in the tourism industry: Best Western Hotels, United airlines, Delta Airlines, Cezch airlines, SkyEurope... while at the same time developing and broadening my professional scope in various sectors.
I have worked as consultant for companies in all sorts of industries. For more information, simply visitArray orArray !
My Slogan: "Focus on your core territories and business and...I'll do the rest for you!"
Looking forward to possibly working with you!
Philippe F. Durieux
Mes compétences :
Achat
Business
Business english
Commercial
English
Europe
Hotels
International
Marketing
Microsoft World
Network
Research
Research & Development
Sales
Support
ventes
Pas de contact professionnel