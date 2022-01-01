Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Philippe FRANCOIS
Ajouter
Philippe FRANCOIS
Nanterre
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Thionville
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AXA en France
- Agent général
Nanterre
1999 - maintenant
Formations
Fac Sciences Éco (Lille)
Lille
1971 - 1974
Réseau
Alain DAVEZAC
Clément DEJAEGERE
Jf PAILLER
Sparfel BERNARD