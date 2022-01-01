Menu

Philippe FREJAT

MALAKOFF

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • restaurant « Autour de » - Gérant associé

    2004 - 2015

  • autour de... restaurant - Gérant propriétaire

    2004 - 2015

  • « Le relais de la butte » - Directeur d'exploitation

    1996 - 2004

  • le maryland - Café responsable

    1993 - 1996

  • restaurant « Le Flandrin » - Chef de rang

    1991 - 1993

  • compagnie de croisière - Chef de rang

    1990 - 1991 Chef de rang : compagnie de croisière P&O Bateau « Star Princess » Caraïbes et

  • abdulaziz bateau appartenant à la famille royale d'arabie saoudite - Maitre d'hôtel

    1990 - 1990

  • la renaissance restaurant - Barman & Maître d'hôtel

    1990 - 1990 85 Autres postes : Céramiste, Barman, Serveur, Maître d'hôtel, Etancheur

