Philippe FREJAT

restaurant « Autour de »
- Gérant associé
2004 - 2015
autour de... restaurant
- Gérant propriétaire
2004 - 2015
« Le relais de la butte »
- Directeur d'exploitation
1996 - 2004
le maryland
- Café responsable
1993 - 1996
restaurant « Le Flandrin »
- Chef de rang
1991 - 1993
compagnie de croisière
- Chef de rang
1990 - 1991
Chef de rang : compagnie de croisière P&O Bateau « Star Princess » Caraïbes et
abdulaziz bateau appartenant à la famille royale d'arabie saoudite
- Maitre d'hôtel
1990 - 1990
la renaissance restaurant
- Barman & Maître d'hôtel
1990 - 1990
85 Autres postes : Céramiste, Barman, Serveur, Maître d'hôtel, Etancheur
