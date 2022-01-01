Menu

Philippe GAILLARD

SURESNES

Election législatives 2022

I help global companies and large accounts operate best in class business processes that impact profitability, productivity, market share, and competitive performance through Disruptive ☁ Cloud ERP Solutions and Business Services that combine the right mix of talent, location, processes, technology, pricing and governance. With more than 25 years of experience, I have a strong portfolio of success in developing and managing client relationships while establishing profitable revenue streams, partnerships, and top dollar contracts globally. I’ve also made significant contributions to building top performing business units in Software, Information Technology and Services, ITO and BPO.

Specialties:
✔ Cloud ERP Solutions: ☁ @NetSuite , @SAP S/4 HANA
(Certified S/4HANA Cloud Associate and Qualified S/4HANA Cloud Sales Executive)
✔Cloud CRM Solutions: ☁ @Salesforce
✔Core Banking & Insurance Solutions
✔ Process and Technology: Finance & Accounting • Human Resources • Sourcing & Procure to Pay • Order to Cash • Supply Chain • CRM Customer Relationship Management • Content Management • Mortgage, Loan and Leasing, Insurance Front & back office • Core Banking & Insurance
✔ Transformation program: Large Outsourcing deals and offshoring strategy • Governance • Change Management • ITO & BPO BpaaS SaaS Cloud • Consulting • Shared Service Centres (SSCs) and BPO Hybride models • start-ups and acceleration of Growth
✔ P&L • Business Case • Mergers/Acquisitions • Operational Streamlining • Delivery Management
✔ International Business Development: Demand generation • Sales & solution team management • Coaching • Solution selling • Complex deals • Large deals • Bid management • Contract negotiation and closing

Entreprises

  • Capgemini - Sales Leader ☁ SAP HANA Cloud Solutions ☁ SAP S/4 HANA

    SURESNES 2018 - maintenant Certified S/4HANA Cloud Associate and Qualified S/4HANA Cloud Sales Executive, I drive business development for ☁ SAP S/4 HANA Cloud opportunities in CAPGEMINI SAP CoE, providing 100% Cloud, horizontal and vertical SaaS, Bpaas solutions. My job includes:
    ✔ Developing and managing pipeline forecast to achieve targets
    ✔ Generating demand and leads; Qualifying and pursuing leads to sustain balanced pipeline
    ✔ Contracting and Closing deals
    ✔ Cultivating C-level customers, partners and business association relationships
    ✔ Contributing to the strategy of large transformation programs

  • Capgemini - Directeur Commercial Cloud ERP Solutions | NetSuite

    SURESNES 2016 - 2017

  • Capgemini - Sales Leader & Quality Assurance Manager - BPO Europe

    SURESNES 2013 - 2015

  • Euroscript International SA - Chief Sales Officer

    2009 - 2012

  • Capgemini - Head of Financial Services BPO Europe

    SURESNES 2009 - 2009

  • Capgemini - BPO Sales Executive

    SURESNES 2006 - 2008

  • Linedata Services - Directeur du Business Développement

    Neuilly sur seine 2005 - 2006

  • Linedata Services - Directeur opérationnel Crédits&Financement (EKIP)

    Neuilly sur seine 2001 - 2004

  • Linedata Services - Directeur du département clients EKIP

    Neuilly sur seine 1997 - 2000

  • Capgemini - Responsable de l'offre RH PeopleSoft

    SURESNES 1995 - 1997

  • Groupe ARES - Directeur Recherche & Développement

    Paris 1991 - 1995

  • CEACTI - Directeur Général - En charge des Finances et de la R&D

    1987 - 1991

  • CEACTI - Directeur des Services Clients

    1985 - 1987

  • Unilever - Astra Calvé - Chef du service comptabilité client

    Rueil-Malmaison 1983 - 1984

Formations

  • GROUPE PGSM (Paris)

    Paris maintenant

  • Philadelphia University (Philadelphia)

    Philadelphia 2003 - 2003 Management et stratégie internationale - Wharton School

    Executive development program

  • University Of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

    Philadelphia 2003 - 2003 International Management

  • Centre Etudes Supérieures Comptables Financières DESCF

    Paris 1984 - 1985 DECS

  • ESG

    Paris 1979 - 1983 Management