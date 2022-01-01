Philippe GAILLARD

I help global companies and large accounts operate best in class business processes that impact profitability, productivity, market share, and competitive performance through Disruptive ☁ Cloud ERP Solutions and Business Services that combine the right mix of talent, location, processes, technology, pricing and governance. With more than 25 years of experience, I have a strong portfolio of success in developing and managing client relationships while establishing profitable revenue streams, partnerships, and top dollar contracts globally. I’ve also made significant contributions to building top performing business units in Software, Information Technology and Services, ITO and BPO.



Specialties:

✔ Cloud ERP Solutions: ☁ @NetSuite , @SAP S/4 HANA

(Certified S/4HANA Cloud Associate and Qualified S/4HANA Cloud Sales Executive)

✔Cloud CRM Solutions: ☁ @Salesforce

✔Core Banking & Insurance Solutions

✔ Process and Technology: Finance & Accounting • Human Resources • Sourcing & Procure to Pay • Order to Cash • Supply Chain • CRM Customer Relationship Management • Content Management • Mortgage, Loan and Leasing, Insurance Front & back office • Core Banking & Insurance

✔ Transformation program: Large Outsourcing deals and offshoring strategy • Governance • Change Management • ITO & BPO BpaaS SaaS Cloud • Consulting • Shared Service Centres (SSCs) and BPO Hybride models • start-ups and acceleration of Growth

✔ P&L • Business Case • Mergers/Acquisitions • Operational Streamlining • Delivery Management

✔ International Business Development: Demand generation • Sales & solution team management • Coaching • Solution selling • Complex deals • Large deals • Bid management • Contract negotiation and closing



