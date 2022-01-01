Menu

Philippe GARRIGUE

FAIRPORT

En résumé

• Executive logistics and procurement executive with a Six Sigma Black Belt, multi-lingual communication skills, and expertise in leading global logistics organizations in the Food, Dairy, Aerospace, and Energy industries.

• Recognized expert at leading large, complex, and global projects to build new Dairy, Beverage, and Pharmaceutical plants. Experience working in a variety of countries including the U.S., France, Spain, Italy, Denmark, and Germany.

• Adept at building consensus among a wide variety of stakeholders with diverse cultural backgrounds.


Mes compétences :
Six Sigma Black Belt
Logistics and Supply Chain
Project management
Team leading
Purchasing
Service client

Entreprises

  • Chobani - Directeur of Performance Optimization - Global Engineering & Project Management

    2011 - maintenant Chobani. is a private company that manufactures dairy products; it is New York State’s largest dairy product manufacturer. Products are sold in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Chobani is known for its Chobani Yogurt brand.

    Director , Performance Optimization, Global Engineering & Project Management

    Recruited to the U.S. to lead a performance optimization initiative for the Chobani Group of products with the goal of improving productivity in multiple factories across the U.S.


    Key initiatives:
    • Serve as Project Director for a $50 million Greenfield project to design, build, and commission a 5-story facility for yogurt and dairy packaging by July 2012.

    • Manage all aspects of the project including: working with architects to design the facility, layout, process flow, construction, supplier and vendor management, acquisition and implementation of robotics and all other machinery. Ensure compliance with all relevant U.S. Government regulations.

  • Bernay Automobiles - Director & owner

    2007 - 2011 BERNAY AUTOMOBILES,
    Bernay was a car sales and service distributor for Fiat.

    Director and Owner

    Managed all aspects of a 6-employee car dealership and distribution company during challenging economic times.

  • Fac logistique - Operations Manager

    2005 - 2006 FAC LOGISTIQUE, Petit Couronne, France
    Logistics firm which provided outsourced logistics and purchases services to companies in the energy industry.

    Operations Manager

    Oversaw management of a warehouse with 15 employees. Led purchasing management; responsible for €10 million annual budget as well as all packing, shipping, and fleet management.

  • Goodrich Actuation System - Operation Manager - Project Manager

    2002 - 2005 GOODRICH ACTUATION SYSTEM, Vernon, France

    (NYSE: GR) Goodrich Actuation is a leading supplier of services to the Aerospace and Defense industries.

    Operations Manager and Project Manager

    Recruited to manage 20 professionals in the Spare Parts Department who delivered aerospace spare parts to global customers (military and non-military) including Boeing Airbus, and Bombardier. The Spare Parts Department managed complex logistics for more than 60,000 part numbers and more than 1,000 daily production orders. Optimized the supplier base and implemented continuous improvement programs. Responsible for €20 million in annual turnover; served as a member of the Management Oversight Committee.

    Notable contributions:

    • Finalized the Cincom ERP implementation which was a key corporate initiative to change from a legacy IT system to a modern one in order to be consistent with other Goodrich plants

  • APV - Purchasing & Logistic Manager ( Emea)

    1988 - 2002 APV FRANCE, Évreux, France
    APV was a $1.3 billion company that specialized in the design, engineering, manufacture, and installation of food, beverage, dairy, and pharmaceutical equipment worldwide. APV was purchased by Invensys in 1998.

    EMEA Logistics Manager 2002

    Selected to implement best practices and common part numbers from APV France across EMEA.

    Logistics Manager, Procurement and Purchasing 1999 – 2001

    Promoted to create a Logistics Department which had not previously existed; created logistics processes for offices in France, Italy, Belgium, and Spain. Oversaw a team of 6 Procurement & Purchasing professionals, 3 warehouses, and both inbound and outbound customs compliance. Overarching goal was to simplify the purchasing process and to achieve economies of scale. Served as a member of the Invensys Freight Council.

    Notable contributions:
    • Identified best practices that could be implemented across several countries and that were appropriate for a variety of culturally diverse external customers and internal stakeholders.

    • Succeeded at improving the controls process in purchasing while respecting multiple cultures, diverse organizations, and utilizing several languages.

    o Utilized a deep understanding of customer needs and local customs in different countries in order to achieve program success, customer satisfaction, and employee buy-in.

    Certified Six Sigma Black Belt 1997 – 1999

    Selected to serve as the Six Sigma Coordinator for Western and Southern Europe with particular focus on improving quality, productivity, and profitability across the company. Trained and mentored Six Sigma Green Belts. Served as a member of the Steering Committee which was comprised of senior management.

    Notable contributions:
    • Selected to receive Six Sigma training and to integrate Six Sigma processes across the organization.

    • Created a committee to build support and buy in to Six Sigma implementation from senior leaders.

    • Improved quality by developing robust and streamlined operational and logistics processes.

    Technical Services Manager 1995 – 1997

    Promoted to manage a Technical Services Team and Electrical Department comprised of 10 professionals responsible for providing technical services and support at customer job sites. Received consistently high customer satisfaction scores.

    Notable contributions:
    • Standardized the design of electrical cabinets used in automation projects across a global company. Streamlined operations so that technical engineers could service any plant in the world with just one set of standardized electrical drawings.

    Automation Engineer 1988 – 1994

    Contributed to plant commissioning for customers including Heineken, Yoplait, and Danone.

Formations

