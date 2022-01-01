Philippe GARRIGUE

• Executive logistics and procurement executive with a Six Sigma Black Belt, multi-lingual communication skills, and expertise in leading global logistics organizations in the Food, Dairy, Aerospace, and Energy industries.
• Recognized expert at leading large, complex, and global projects to build new Dairy, Beverage, and Pharmaceutical plants. Experience working in a variety of countries including the U.S., France, Spain, Italy, Denmark, and Germany.
• Adept at building consensus among a wide variety of stakeholders with diverse cultural backgrounds.
Mes compétences :
Six Sigma Black Belt
Logistics and Supply Chain
Project management
Team leading
Purchasing
Service client
Pas de formation renseignée