Philippe GONCALVES

Près de 20 ans de carrière en informatique dont 11 ans en tant qu'administrateur systèmes et réseaux.
Mes compétences :
Active Directory
VMWARE vSphere, vCenter, ESXi
DHCP
DNS
SCCM
HPSA
VEEAM
Quest VRanger
Compellent
Nas, SAN, iSCSI
Centreon
PRTG
Microsoft Windows Server 2003 à 2019
Microsoft Windows XP à 10
Linux Red Hat 7
Microsoft WSUS
Microsoft IIS
Apache WEB Server
AVG
Sophos
Symantec Endpoint Protection
DDPe
Sentinel One
Exchange
Lotus Notes
Office 365
Shell scripting
Python Programming
Perl Programming
Powershell
HTML
TCP/IP, OSI, Ethernet
LAN/WAN, VLAN, WiFi, VoIP
Remedy
SonicWall
Fortinet
Palo Alto
Citrix Winframe
RDS
Client leger Dell Wyse
MySQL
PostgreSQL
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Access
Langage SQL
HP Hardware
Dell Hardware
BlackBerry
Imprimante Ricoh