Menu

Philippe GONCALVES

  • VM Distribution du GROUPE HERIGE
  • Administrateur systèmes et réseaux

L'Herbergement

En résumé

Près de 20 ans de carrière en informatique dont 11 ans en tant qu'administrateur systèmes et réseaux.

Mes compétences :

Active Directory
VMWARE vSphere, vCenter, ESXi
DHCP
DNS
SCCM
HPSA
VEEAM
Quest VRanger
Compellent
Nas, SAN, iSCSI
Centreon
PRTG
Microsoft Windows Server 2003 à 2019
Microsoft Windows XP à 10
Linux Red Hat 7
Microsoft WSUS
Microsoft IIS
Apache WEB Server
AVG
Sophos
Symantec Endpoint Protection
DDPe
Sentinel One
Exchange
Lotus Notes
Office 365
Shell scripting
Python Programming
Perl Programming
Powershell
HTML
TCP/IP, OSI, Ethernet
LAN/WAN, VLAN, WiFi, VoIP
Remedy
SonicWall
Fortinet
Palo Alto
Citrix Winframe
RDS
Client leger Dell Wyse
MySQL
PostgreSQL
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Access
Langage SQL
HP Hardware
Dell Hardware
BlackBerry
Imprimante Ricoh

Entreprises

  • VM Distribution du GROUPE HERIGE - Administrateur systèmes et réseaux

    Informatique | L'Herbergement (85260) 2019 - maintenant

  • SACI du GROUPE HERIGE - Administrateur systèmes et réseaux

    Informatique | L'Herbergement (85260) 2017 - 2019

  • EXPECTRA en prestation pour "SACI" du GROUPE HERIGE - Administrateur systèmes et reseaux

    Informatique | L'Herbergement (85260) 2017 - 2017 Migration antivirus AVG vers Dell Data Protection
    Migration messagerie Mdaemon vers Office 365 Exchange online

  • HUHTAMAKI La Rochelle SAS - Informaticien Technique

    2016 - maintenant Gérer et dépanner les incidents matériels et réseaux
    Gestion du parc informatique
    Sauvegarde / restauration de données
    Maintenir à jour la documentation
    Veille technologique
    Administration AD
    Paramétrage des matériels réseaux CISCO Wifi, switch, routeur
    Installation / administration SQL Server
    Téléphonie fixe, mobile et VoIP / paramétrage IPBX
    Gestion de la sécurité matérielle et applicative
    Former les utilisateurs à l’usage des outils informatique
    MCO de l’infrastructure de virtualisation VMWARE
    Administration Palo alto
    Gestion du stockage SAN / iSCSI

  • SOGETI pour le client « SOCIETE GENERALE » - Administrateur systèmes et réseaux

    Informatique | Tigery (91250) 2010 - 2015 Patch management sur 5300 servers
    Gestion de l'infra Antivirus SOPHOS
    Migration antivirus
    Gestion antiviral Symantec Endpoint Protection 12
    Maintien opérationnel du socle Windows
    Gestion du parc informatique
    Maintien opérationnel bladesystem c7000
    Maintien opérationnel blade
    Gestion de l'infra VMWARE VSphere 5.5
    Développement flow HPOO
    Gestion des incidents N3 et problèmes
    Gestion des changements
    Suivi Projet
    Pilotage des N1 et N2

  • OSIATIS pour le client « BNP LEASE GROUP » - Technicien Support de proximité N2

    2007 - 2010 Identification et analyse des besoins décrits par les utilisateurs
    Résolution d'incidents matériels
    Résolution d'incidents logiciels
    Résolution d'incidents niveaux 2
    Suivi des incidents
    Gestion du parc informatique
    Accompagnement des utilisateurs

  • OSIATIS pour le client « MARSH » - Technicien Support

    2006 - 2007 Support aux utilisateurs sur incidents
    Prise en main de poste utilisateur
    Dépannages utilisateurs sur interventions

  • OSIATIS pour les clients « Antalis - Crédit Coopératif - Coface - Marsh » - Technicien Support

    2005 - 2006 Assurer la continuité de service lors des congés des Techniciens

  • OSIATIS pour le client « POMONA » - Technicien de déploiement

    2005 - 2005 Mastérisation et déploiement postes clients légers « Citrix »
    Sauvegarde, restauration de données et paramétrage messagerie
    Déplacement et intervention sur site

  • 2IS pour le client « Moët Hennessy » - Technicien de déploiement

    2004 - 2005 Mastérisation et déploiement postes clients (Windows XP)
    Sauvegarde, restauration de données et paramétrage Lotus notes
    Effectué en équipe

  • 2IS pour le client « NMPP » - Technicien de déploiement

    2004 - 2004 Déploiement Serveurs (Windows 2003) et postes clients (Windows XP)
    Réalisé sur tous les dépôts de presse de France
    Effectué en binôme et en autonomie

Formations

Annuaire des membres :