Philippe GRESSÉ-LUGUÉ

PARIS

En résumé

Company improvements
- Lean-6 sigma Black-Belt (3M€+ in 2 years)

Problem solving
- Complex 8D (Airbus satisfaction)

Innovation
- International technical partnerships
- International standardization
- Winner of the Safran Innovation Award
- Project management (120p.)

Technics
- Mobile phone architecture, TV conditional systems
- SW referent, Real-time software expert
- Good electronic and mechanic knowledge

Mes compétences :
Product Management
Program Management
Management
GPRS
UMTS
GSM
Java
Team cohesion
Embedded software
System design
DO-178
DO-330
Lean
6 sigma
Problem solving
Black Belt Lean 6 sigma
8D
Six Sigma Green Belt

Entreprises

  • Safran Electronics & Defense - Lean 6 sigma Black Belt

    PARIS 2014 - maintenant Amélioration continue au sein d’une division
    - Réutilisation modulaire (gains 2.5M€)
    - Relecture documentaire (gains 950k€)
    - Formation White-Belt des salariés
    - Coaching
    - Complex 8D (coordination d'expertises multi-métiers, félicitations reçues d'Airbus)
    - divers…

  • Sagem - Unit Software Technical Referent

    PARIS 2012 - 2014 Réinternalisation de l'atelier de test logiciel utilisé en certification aéronautique

  • Sagem - Inertial Systems Software Manager

    PARIS 2009 - 2012 - Migrate current organization to the new software development excellence center division of Safran group.
    - Define and implement software development strategy for critical real-time softwares.
    - Manage change in software developments to conform to DO178B standards.

  • Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications - Core Platform Project Manager

    Puteaux 2008 - 2009 Create new electronic and software platform to be used by teams in charge of product development.

  • Nagra France - Head of MobileTV platform

    2007 - 2007 Responsable des activités R&D liées à la Mobile TV.

  • Sagem Communication (groupe SAFRAN) - Responsable de programme DVB-H

    PARIS 2004 - 2007 Diverses facettes composent ce poste :
    - Détection de l'intérêt de nouvelles technologies
    - Montage de projets en R&D
    - Plan de développement et d'investissement
    - Définition de l'architecture des prototypes et produits
    - Etablissement de partenariats technologiques
    - Suivi des études (normalisation, R&D, Brevets) tous métiers, de la réalisation, de la fabrication et du SAV
    - Gestion des relations avec les clients (groupes de médias, clients historiques, etc)

    Le dernier prototype a conduit à diverses communications externes avec la participation pour certaines d'entre elles des autorités nationales (CSA, ministre de l'industrie, etc) autour du produit myMobileTV.

    Ma mission s'est alors poursuivie sur un ensemble de produits commerciaux intégrant la technologie MobileTV.

  • Sagem Communication (groupe SAFRAN) - Chef de projet

    PARIS 1998 - 2004 Quelques uns des postes occupés :
    - Logiciel embarqué temps réel :
    - Architecte, Expert
    - Chef de projet
    - Outils logiciels
    - Qualité (traçabilité, GCL, procédures, fabrication)
    - Sécurité (lutte contre le piratage des mobiles)
    - Aide automatique à la mise au point
    - Expertises techniques (audits de fournisseurs)
    - Partenariats technologiques

Formations

  • SAFRAN University

    Massy 2014 - 2016 Black Belt

    Formation Green Belt puis Black Belt : certifications GB et BB obtenues.

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées (Villeurbanne)

    Villeurbanne 1992 - 1997 Informatique
