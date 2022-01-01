Philippe GRESSÉ-LUGUÉ

Company improvements
- Lean-6 sigma Black-Belt (3M€+ in 2 years)
Problem solving
- Complex 8D (Airbus satisfaction)
Innovation
- International technical partnerships
- International standardization
- Winner of the Safran Innovation Award
- Project management (120p.)
Technics
- Mobile phone architecture, TV conditional systems
- SW referent, Real-time software expert
- Good electronic and mechanic knowledge
Mes compétences :
Product Management
Program Management
Management
GPRS
UMTS
GSM
Java
Team cohesion
Embedded software
System design
DO-178
DO-330
Lean
6 sigma
Problem solving
Black Belt Lean 6 sigma
8D
Six Sigma Green Belt