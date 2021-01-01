Menu

Philippe HAJJI

LYON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • INSA/MATEIS

    maintenant

  • Arkema - Global R&D Director - Plastic Additives

    Colombes 2018 - maintenant

  • ARKEMA - Plastic Additives Europe - R&D Manager

    Colombes 2012 - 2018

  • ARKEMA - Technical & Scientific Manager

    Colombes 1999 - 2012

Formations

Réseau